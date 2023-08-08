Rivian Raises Full-Year EV Production Forecast After Beating Revenue Expectations

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive on Tuesday raised production guidance for its electric vehicles after it recorded $1.12 billion in revenue for the three months ending June 30. That beat analyst expectations of just over $1 billion, largely due to better than expected EV production in the period.

Revenue also tripled the $364 million it reported during the same period last year.

The Irvine, Calif., automaker also reported losses-per-share of $1.27, more red ink than analysts’ expectations of $1.42 per share, according to Morningstar.

Rivian's net loss of $1.2 billion is slightly larger loss than the $1.7 billion loss it reported during the same period last year.

Rivian said last month that it produced 13,992 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, and delivered 12,640 vehicles in the second quarter. That’s more than three times the number of vehicles manufactured and more than double the number of vehicles delivered in the same period last year.

The automaker raised its full-year guidance to produce 52,000 vehicles, up slightly from its prior forecast of 50,000 vehicles. Rivian narrowly missed its production goal last year, having produced under 700 vehicles shy of its 25,000 vehicle target.



Rivian CEO R.J. Scarinje told investors during an earnings call that the company is “most excited” about the level of excitement and satisfaction Rivian’s customers have after getting their vehicles.

“With that said we feel very confident in the continued backlog that we have,” Scarinje said. “We have clear visibility deep into 2024 with that backlog that's established. And as more and more vehicles are on the roads—and we have tens of thousands on the road— it continues to feed the cycle of awareness about the brand.”

The material costs used to produce the Rivian electric delivery van, which the automaker produces exclusively for Amazon, decreased by 35% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, Scaringe said during the call. There were EDVs in use across 800 U.S. cities in early July, and the automaker recently began delivering vans to European cities including Munich and Berlin, according to the earnings report.

Amazon, which is Rivian’s largest shareholder, aims to have 100,000 EDVs on the road by 2030.

The automaker ended the quarter with $10.2 billion cash remaining, down from $11.78 billion at the end of March. Capital expenditures were $255 during the second quarter, down from $359 million during the same period last year.

When Rivian launched its initial public offering two years ago it debuted at $129.95 per share. But, the automaker was dropped from the Nasdaq-100 Index in June after its stock was weighted as less than 0.1% of the index in April and May.

The company also signed an agreement with EV maker Tesla in June to use its nearly 12,000 supercharger stations. Several other automakers, including Ford and General Motors, have also signed agreements to adopt Tesla's charging port. During the call, Scarinje said the agreement will give Rivian a “much clearer visibility to profitability of our charging network as well."

Rivian laid off 6% of its workforce in February as it shifted its focus toward becoming profitable, according to an internal memo shared with Engadget.

Although Rivian has yet to turn a profit, it is targeting positive gross profitability in 2024, according to its first quarter 2023 report.

The automaker also laid off the same proportion of workers in July 2022.

Rivian stock rose 1.21%, on Tuesday in aftermarket trading, shortly after the earnings call concluded.