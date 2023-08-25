Rite Aid Stock Drops 50% After Report It’s Preparing to File for Bankruptcy - The Messenger
Rite Aid Stock Drops 50% After Report It’s Preparing to File for Bankruptcy

The company is facing over a thousand consolidated lawsuits over its alleged role in the opioid crisis

Published |Updated
William Gavin
Rite Aid is currently facing more than a thousand federal lawsuits, along with several state lawsuits and a civil lawsuit from the Department of Justice over its alleged role in the opioid epidemic. Courtesy of Rite Aid

Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid the multiple lawsuits facing the company over its alleged role in the opioid crisis, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A bankruptcy filing would cover the Philadelphia-based drugstore chain's more than $3.3 billion debt and the lawsuits alleging it oversupplied prescription painkillers, people familiar with the company's plans told The Journal.

Rite Aid is currently facing more than 1,000 federal lawsuits, which have been consolidated in multi-district litigation in Ohio, as well as a significant number of pending state cases. The U.S. Department of Justice also has filed a civil lawsuit against the company, alleging that Rite Aid violated the False Claims Act and Controlled Substance Act by illegally filling hundreds of thousands of prescriptions for controlled substances.

The drugstore chain has denied the allegations and asked a court to dismiss the DOJ's lawsuit. If Rite Aid does file for bankruptcy, those lawsuits would be put on hold, and could potentially be resolved in a single rather than in multiple jurisdictions.

Rite Aid shares have since fallen more than 50% Friday, to 70 cents from $1.45 when the market opened. Over the last 12 months the company's stock has fallen by more than 90%.

A representative for Rite Aid said that the company does not comment on "rumors and speculation."

The company does file for Chapter 11 protection it would join several other companies that already have filed for bankruptcy as they worked through opioid litigation, such as Endo International, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Purdue Pharma.

Purdue's $6 billion settlement is currently on hold after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed earlier this month to the federal government's emergency request to block the proceedings. The government objected to a provision that protected the Sackler Family, which led the corporation, from lawsuits over its role in the opioid epidemic. The court will hear the Biden Administration's appeal in December.

Endo is facing government opposition to its plan to pay $450 million to state governments, $119 million to private plaintiffs affected by opioid addiction and $11.5 million to a trust for future opioid claimants. The Justice Department said the plan violates federal bankruptcy law because it pays only certain creditors, such as the private plaintiffs, but not the federal government and other creditors, according to Reuters.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceutical said earlier this week that it expects to file for a second bankruptcy, after announcing an agreement to reduce its debt by about $1.9 billion and cancel existing equity shares, according to Reuters. The new deal leaves opioid creditors with $1 billion less than the $1.7 billion the company originally agreed to pay when it finalized its bankruptcy proceedings in 2022.

