Rice Hits Its Highest Price since 2011

The cost of rice, a dietary staple in poor nations across the globe, is at its highest point in more than 12 years.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s All-Price Rice Index rose 2.8% just from July from June, and has jumped 19.7% since July 2022. Rice is at its highest value since 2011, the report said.

Some countries experienced a bigger spike than others. Thailand saw the largest change with a price of $562 per ton, up from $526 from just two weeks ago.

A number of forces have coalesced to push up the price of the key commodity, including weather and exports bans, the report said.

“Concerns over the potential impacts of El Niño on production in some suppliers provided further underpinning to prices, as did rain-induced interruptions and quality variability in Vietnam’s ongoing summer-autumn harvest,” the authors wrote, referring to a weather pattern that could push up global temperatures and contribute to extreme weather.

The report also cited India’s ban on non-basmati white rice, implemented in July to keep prices in that country low and ensure an ample supply. Prior to the ban, India was by far the world’s largest rice exporter, accounting for around 40% of the global rice trade, according to the USDA.

The Indian government’s move set off fears of a global food crisis. “We have a situation where importers are constrained. It remains to be seen whether these buyers will be in a position to cope with further price increases,” Shirley Mustafa, an FAO food analyst told the BBC last month.

Demand also plays a part in the price increase, the report said.

“July began with a strong market undertone in Asian markets of Indica rice (a common variety of rice grown in the tropics and sub-tropics), as buying interest from southeast Asian countries remained strong,” the report said.

The price of Indica rice saw the biggest jump, increasing 4.1% in July from the previous month. Experts in the rice trade say prices could climb even higher.

Supplies are constrained, but inventories in regions such as Asian are low, compounding the problem, Oscar Tjakra, senior analyst at global food and agriculture bank Rabobank, told CNBC. “We will most probably see a higher FAO rice price index for August 2023 vs July 2023,” he said.