Respected Market Forecaster Laszlo Birinyi Dies At Age 79 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Respected Market Forecaster Laszlo Birinyi Dies At Age 79

Birinyi focused on market psychology and the flow of money in and out of stocks in his research

Published |Updated
Richard Teitelbaum
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Birinyi Associates has a far greater impact on Wall Street than the relatively small amount of assets it oversees would otherwise suggest. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Laszlo Birinyi, a renowned stock market strategist and founder of eponymous money management firm Birinyi Associates, has died.

An associate at the firm who asked to not be identified declined to disclose the cause of death to The Messenger.

Birinyi took a somewhat iconoclastic approach to stock market analysis, largely eschewing traditional macroeconomic forces, fundamentals and technical signals. Instead, Birinyi and his firm focused on market psychology, and specifically the flow of money into and out of stocks. 

“Our approach is to understand the history and the psychology of the market,” the company says on its website. The strategy involves scrutinizing price and volume information of securities, sometimes referred to as ticker tape analysis.

Birinyi’s death was reported by Bloomberg earlier today.

Starting in 1992, Birinyi launched what became an influential newsletter called Reminiscences, which included market commentary, model portfolios, sector rotation analysis and individual stock ratings.

The firm also provides more in-depth research to institutional and high-net-worth clients on a daily basis, giving Birinyi Associates far greater impact on Wall Street than the relatively small amount of assets it oversees would otherwise suggest. 

Read More

Birinyi Associates oversaw $283.8 million in assets as of February 28, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Laszlo Birinyi was born in Hungary and emigrated to the U.S. as a child. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received an MBA from New York University before turning to Wall Street, where he traded stocks and wrote a book on the topic, "The Equity Desk."

Birinyi joined Salomon Brothers in 1976, focusing on equity research and market analysis, according to a brief biography on the Birinyi Associates website. As head of Equity Market Analysis, Birinyi published the market commentary Stock Week, as well as copius studies on volatility, fund flows, market structure and indexes.

He left Salomon in 1989 to start Birinyi Associates. Birinyi also served as global trading strategist at Deutsche Bank from 1998 to 2002.

Information on survivors was not immediately available.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.