Respected Market Forecaster Laszlo Birinyi Dies At Age 79

Laszlo Birinyi, a renowned stock market strategist and founder of eponymous money management firm Birinyi Associates, has died.

An associate at the firm who asked to not be identified declined to disclose the cause of death to The Messenger.

Birinyi took a somewhat iconoclastic approach to stock market analysis, largely eschewing traditional macroeconomic forces, fundamentals and technical signals. Instead, Birinyi and his firm focused on market psychology, and specifically the flow of money into and out of stocks.

“Our approach is to understand the history and the psychology of the market,” the company says on its website. The strategy involves scrutinizing price and volume information of securities, sometimes referred to as ticker tape analysis.

Birinyi’s death was reported by Bloomberg earlier today.

Starting in 1992, Birinyi launched what became an influential newsletter called Reminiscences, which included market commentary, model portfolios, sector rotation analysis and individual stock ratings.

The firm also provides more in-depth research to institutional and high-net-worth clients on a daily basis, giving Birinyi Associates far greater impact on Wall Street than the relatively small amount of assets it oversees would otherwise suggest.

Birinyi Associates oversaw $283.8 million in assets as of February 28, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Laszlo Birinyi was born in Hungary and emigrated to the U.S. as a child. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received an MBA from New York University before turning to Wall Street, where he traded stocks and wrote a book on the topic, "The Equity Desk."

Birinyi joined Salomon Brothers in 1976, focusing on equity research and market analysis, according to a brief biography on the Birinyi Associates website. As head of Equity Market Analysis, Birinyi published the market commentary Stock Week, as well as copius studies on volatility, fund flows, market structure and indexes.

He left Salomon in 1989 to start Birinyi Associates. Birinyi also served as global trading strategist at Deutsche Bank from 1998 to 2002.

Information on survivors was not immediately available.