Republicans Push For New Law That Would Expedite Firing of VA Employees

House Republicans want to tighten enforcement actions against employees at The Department of Veterans Affairs.

House Veterans Affairs’ Committee Chairman Mike Bost, a Republican from Illinois, said veterans are “fed up with bad VA employees” not being appropriately disciplined, according to The Federal Times.

Lawmakers discussed a bill Wednesday that would expedite the firing of employees at the VA who showed misconduct or had performance issues. The Restore the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability Act, sponsored by Bost and introduced last month, would give managers up to 15 days to fire employees.

Veteran Affairs has the second-largest federal workforce behind the Department of Defense, with nearly 400,000 employees at hundreds of medical facilities, clinics and benefits offices, according to the department’s website.

Currently, the agency takes more time to address cases of misconduct in order to conduct a thorough investigation, according to The Federal Times.

As Republicans push the bill forward, the agency's leaders are concerned about how the changes it calls for could impact the department’s ability to do its job.

They worry that harsher policies for VA employees will hamper attempts to boost hiring as in anticipation of a new law going into effect in August that will raise the department's workload, said The Federal Times. The PACT Act expands benefits for victims of toxic exposures like Agent Orange.

“If you diminish the rights to VA employees below those for the rest of the government, below the doctors and nurses and others, for example, caring for active duty military, [you have] a situation where the VA can’t recruit effectively,” Daniel Horowitz, deputy legislative director of the American Federation of Government Employees, told The Federal Times.

The VA was concerned about legal issues that could arise if the bill was passed.

The VA said in a statement provided to The Messenger that changes to their disciplinary processes under the new bill would leave them subject to "extensive litigation and constitutional challenges, creating uncertainty and potentially leading to a continued pattern of overturned disciplinary actions" by the courts because, it said, the language in the bill is at "significant risk of being found unconstitutional."

"We are confident that the authorities currently available to the VA are sufficient to hold employees accountable for misconduct and poor performance. We do not believe any legislation is necessary right now to ensure accountability," said the agency.

Update 5:17 p.m.: This article was updated to include a statement from The Department of Veterans Affairs.