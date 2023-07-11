Renault and China’s Geely Team Up to Invest $7.7 Billion in Gasoline and Hybrid Engines

Renault and Chinese automaker Geely announced Tuesday that the two companies will invest $7.7 billion in a joint venture to develop gasoline and hybrid engines.

The new powertrain technology company, which will be equally held by the two carmakers, aims to produce up to five million gas-powered, hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines and transmissions per year, Renault said in a statement.

The company plans to have 19,000 employees in 17 engine plants and five research and development centers across three continents, according to the statement.

“We are pleased to be embarking on this journey to become a global leader in hybrid technologies, providing low-emission solutions for automakers around the world," said Eric Li, chairman of Geely Holding Group, a multinational automaker headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Saudi Arabian petroleum and gas company Saudi Aramco, which signed a letter of intent with the carmakers in March, is also evaluating a strategic investment in the new company, Renault said

“Coming up with breakthrough innovations requires to combine expertise and assets," Luca de Meo, CEO of French automaker Renault Group, said in the statement. "When it comes about the global race for decarbonizing road transports, there is no time to lose, and it will not be business as usual."

The company is expected to launch in the second half of 2023, pending approval from antitrust and foreign direct investment authorities.