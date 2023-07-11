Renault and China’s Geely Team Up to Invest $7.7 Billion in Gasoline and Hybrid Engines - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Renault and China’s Geely Team Up to Invest $7.7 Billion in Gasoline and Hybrid Engines

The joint venture plans to have 19,000 employees in 17 engine plants and five research and development centers across three continents

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The new company aims to have 17 engine plants and 5 research and development centers across three continents.Getty Images

Renault and Chinese automaker Geely announced Tuesday that the two companies will invest $7.7 billion in a joint venture to develop gasoline and hybrid engines.

The new powertrain technology company, which will be equally held by the two carmakers, aims to produce up to five million gas-powered, hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines and transmissions per year, Renault said in a statement

The company plans to have 19,000 employees in 17 engine plants and five research and development centers across three continents, according to the statement.

“We are pleased to be embarking on this journey to become a global leader in hybrid technologies, providing low-emission solutions for automakers around the world," said Eric Li, chairman of Geely Holding Group, a multinational automaker headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Read More

Saudi Arabian petroleum and gas company Saudi Aramco, which signed a letter of intent with the carmakers in March, is also evaluating a strategic investment in the new company, Renault said

“Coming up with breakthrough innovations requires to combine expertise and assets," Luca de Meo, CEO of French automaker Renault Group, said in the statement. "When it comes about the global race for decarbonizing road transports, there is no time to lose, and it will not be business as usual."

The company is expected to launch in the second half of 2023, pending approval from antitrust and foreign direct investment authorities.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.