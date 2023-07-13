Remote Work Could Annihilate $800 Billion in US Office Space Value: McKinsey
The report predicts that in a moderate scenario, demand will decline by 26% as of 2030; in a severe scenario, it could fall by 42%
Remote work has the potential to destroy $800 billion in office building value across major U.S. cities, according to a report by the consultancy McKinsey.
The report, which looks at valuations by 2030 in nine major cities, found that because of the push towards hybrid work during the pandemic, there is decreased demand for office space and a rise in vacancy rates.
An $800 billion valuation loss is at stake, the McKinsey Global Institute said. The moderate scenario sees the value of office space declining by 26% as of 2020, compared with 2019 levels. However, there is a risk that falling demand could deepen that hit to as much as 42%.
“The impact on value could be even stronger if rising interest rates compound it,” McKinsey said. “Similarly, the impact could be stronger if troubled financial institutions decide to more quickly reduce the price of property they finance or own.”
McKinsey's report offers a glimpse into how property owners and lenders are coping with work culture shifts caused by the pandemic. This shift is affecting the value of both retail and residential real estate.
According to McKinsey, in a moderate scenario, there will be a 13% decrease in demand for office space by the end of the decade. In-office attendance today remains 30% lower than pre-pandemic levels, with only 37% of people in the office on a daily basis.
In San Francisco and New York, asking rents or commercial space have fallen by 28% and 18%, respectively.
However, McKinsey said developers can adapt to the declining demand for office and retail space by looking towards designing spaces that offer multi-use opportunities.
