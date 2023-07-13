Remote Work Could Annihilate $800 Billion in US Office Space Value: McKinsey - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Remote Work Could Annihilate $800 Billion in US Office Space Value: McKinsey

The report predicts that in a moderate scenario, demand will decline by 26% as of 2030; in a severe scenario, it could fall by 42%

Published |Updated
Francisco Velasquez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Remote work has the potential to destroy $800 billion in office building value across major U.S. cities, according to a report by the consultancy McKinsey.

The report, which looks at valuations by 2030 in nine major cities, found that because of the push towards hybrid work during the pandemic, there is decreased demand for office space and a rise in vacancy rates. 

An $800 billion valuation loss is at stake, the McKinsey Global Institute said. The moderate scenario sees the value of office space declining by 26% as of 2020, compared with 2019 levels. However, there is a risk that falling demand could deepen that hit to as much as 42%.

Vacant Office Space In San Francisco Reaches All Time High
McKinsey says only 37 percent of workers are in the office on a daily basis.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Read More

“The impact on value could be even stronger if rising interest rates compound it,” McKinsey said. “Similarly, the impact could be stronger if troubled financial institutions decide to more quickly reduce the price of property they finance or own.”

McKinsey's report offers a glimpse into how property owners and lenders are coping with work culture shifts caused by the pandemic. This shift is affecting the value of both retail and residential real estate.

According to McKinsey, in a moderate scenario, there will be a 13% decrease in demand for office space by the end of the decade. In-office attendance today remains 30% lower than pre-pandemic levels, with only 37% of people in the office on a daily basis. 

In San Francisco and New York, asking rents or commercial space have fallen by 28% and 18%, respectively.

However, McKinsey said developers can adapt to the declining demand for office and retail space by looking towards designing spaces that offer multi-use opportunities. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.