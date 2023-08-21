Regulators Sue Alleged Scammers for Bilking Student Loan Holders Seeking Forgiveness  - The Messenger
Business.
The scammers said they were connected to the Department of Education

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
People with student loans were asked to pay made-up fees.Wang Yukun/Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission is suing two companies and its owners for preying on confusion about the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program to scam borrowers out of $8.8 million in made-up charges. 

The defendants in the case, who pretended to be connected to the U.S. Department of Education, promised loan holders that their payments would be lowered or eliminated if they paid fake service fees of $375, for example, or made a few monthly payments to their two companies. They also convinced borrowers to stop communicating with the legitimate companies managing their loans, the FTC said in a press release Monday.

Since the suit was filed in federal court in California on Aug. 14, the court has frozen the assets of the owners — Marco Manzi, Ivan Esquivel and Robert Kissinger — and one of the companies, known as Apex Doc Processing, as part of a temporary restraining order. The other company did business under the name SLFD Processing. Representatives for the defendants couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Borrowers with federal student loans have had an unusually wild ride since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving scammers plenty of opportunity to seize on uncertainty and confusion. 

Not only have they been allowed to skip monthly payments for over three years — the end of that moratorium is finally coming to an end in October — but Joe Biden pledged to broadly cancel debt when he was campaigning for president. The Supreme Court ultimately struck down the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness program earlier this summer after millions had already been approved to get up to $20,000 erased from their balances. 

The scammers allegedly used their false advertising to access bank and credit card information, according to the suit. Besides pocketing made-up fees for relief borrowers could legitimately apply for with no charge, the purported scammers misled some borrowers into thinking they could lower their monthly payments if they made them to the scammers’ companies. 

In “numerous instances” since at least 2021, the defendants never got the borrowers lower monthly payment amounts or balances, the FTC said.

The FTC has tips for avoiding student loan debt relief scams at ftc.gov/StudentLoans. Borrowers can use the Department of Education's StudentAid.gov website as a resource.

