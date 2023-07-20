Recession Still on the Way, Leading Economic Indicator Shows
'We forecast that the US economy is likely to be in recession from Q3 2023 to Q1 2024,' a Conference Board official said today
For all the talk of no recession, a leading economic indicator suggests that a recession is still on its way.
The Conference Board's U.S. Leading Economic Index, a predictor of the overall direction of the economy, declined by 0.7% in June to 106.1, following a decline of 0.6% in May.
The Index is down 4.2% over the six-month period between December 2022 and June 2023. That marks a steeper rate of decline than its 3.8% contraction over the previous six months. A decline of more than 4 percentage points indicates a coming recession.
June also marked the 15th straight month for the index — the longest streak of consecutive drops since the run-up to the Great Recession in 2007 and 2008.
- Are we thinking ourselves into a recession? How predictions and doomsaying can affect real economic behavior
- What economic and political indicators tell us about the 2022 midterms
- Economic downturns don’t go well for incumbents: Why the White House and Democrats fear a recession
- Recession? Economic ‘hurricane’? The economy just added 390,000 new jobs.
- ‘Housing Recession is Over,’ Leading Real Estate Economist Says
"Taken together, June’s data suggests economic activity will continue to decelerate in the months ahead," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board. "We forecast that the US economy is likely to be in recession from Q3 2023 to Q1 2024."
The index is based on 10 components, ranging from stock prices and interest rates to unemployment claims and consumer expectation for business conditions.
June's decline was "fueled by gloomier consumer expectations, weaker new orders, an increased number of initial claims for unemployment, and a reduction in housing construction,” Zabinska-La Monica said.
"Elevated prices, tighter monetary policy, harder-to-get credit, and reduced government spending are poised to dampen economic growth further," she added.
The index is running contrary to other economic barometers. The labor market remains strong, and the economy is still growing.
Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs has trimmed the probability of a coming recession to 20% from 25%, citing a raft of improving economic data.
The Conference Board is a non-profit, non-partisan think tank founded in 1916 whose research is widely followed.
Here's a list of the 10 components that make up its Leading Economic Index:
- Average weekly hours in manufacturing.
- Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance.
- Manufacturers’ new orders for consumer goods and materials.
- ISM Index of New Orders.
- Manufacturers’ new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders.
- Building permits for new private housing units.
- S&P 500 Index of Stock Prices.
- Leading Credit Index.
- Interest rate spread (10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds rate).
- Average consumer expectations for business conditions.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness