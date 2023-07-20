Recession Still on the Way, Leading Economic Indicator Shows - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Recession Still on the Way, Leading Economic Indicator Shows

'We forecast that the US economy is likely to be in recession from Q3 2023 to Q1 2024,' a Conference Board official said today

Published |Updated
Al Lewis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

For all the talk of no recession, a leading economic indicator suggests that a recession is still on its way.

The Conference Board's U.S. Leading Economic Index, a predictor of the overall direction of the economy, declined by 0.7% in June to 106.1, following a decline of 0.6% in May.

The Index is down 4.2% over the six-month period between December 2022 and June 2023. That marks a steeper rate of decline than its 3.8% contraction over the previous six months. A decline of more than 4 percentage points indicates a coming recession.

June also marked the 15th straight month for the index — the longest streak of consecutive drops since the run-up to the Great Recession in 2007 and 2008.

Read More

"Taken together, June’s data suggests economic activity will continue to decelerate in the months ahead," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.  "We forecast that the US economy is likely to be in recession from Q3 2023 to Q1 2024."

The index is based on 10 components, ranging from stock prices and interest rates to unemployment claims and consumer expectation for business conditions.

Abstract stock chart
The Conference Board released its U.S. Leading Economic Indicators report for June on Thursday.Getty Images

June's decline was "fueled by gloomier consumer expectations, weaker new orders, an increased number of initial claims for unemployment, and a reduction in housing construction,” Zabinska-La Monica said.

"Elevated prices, tighter monetary policy, harder-to-get credit, and reduced government spending are poised to dampen economic growth further," she added.

The index is running contrary to other economic barometers. The labor market remains strong, and the economy is still growing.

Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs has trimmed the probability of a coming recession to 20% from 25%, citing a raft of improving economic data.

The Conference Board is a non-profit, non-partisan think tank founded in 1916 whose research is widely followed.

Here's a list of the 10 components that make up its Leading Economic Index:

  • Average weekly hours in manufacturing.
  • Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance.
  • Manufacturers’ new orders for consumer goods and materials.
  • ISM Index of New Orders.
  • Manufacturers’ new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders.
  • Building permits for new private housing units.
  • S&P 500 Index of Stock Prices.
  • Leading Credit Index.
  • Interest rate spread (10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds rate).
  • Average consumer expectations for business conditions.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.