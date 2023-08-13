Reality TV Realtors React to Slump in LA Housing Market: Report
Sales of homes valued at more than $10 million fell 44% in the first half of the year compared to the first half of last year
A downturn in the Southern California housing market is making life difficult for high-end real estate sellers but might make for better television, the stars of two reality TV series told Bloomberg in recent interviews.
The forces working together to pull down the luxury housing market in greater Los Angeles include higher interest rates, a writer’s strike and a tax on multi-million-dollar homes in the city of Los Angeles.
Jason Oppenheim, president of the Oppenheim Group and star of two Netflix programs, Selling Sunset and Selling the OC, told Bloomberg he expects to sell fewer homes.
“This is when agents get defined — in difficult times,” he said.
The housing market in Southern California is in a recession, Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of the Real Estate firm The Agency, and star of the Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills, told Bloomberg.
The company’s transaction volume fell 25% this year compared to last, he said.
“We highlight the struggles and the very real part of what it’s like to go through a transaction,” Mauricio Umansky’s daughter, Alexia Umansky, who is featured on the show, told Bloomberg. “It’s not always easy.”
The source of their woes is a Federal Reserve that has continually raised interest rates for the past year, making home loans more expensive.
A writer’s strike that ground most Hollywood productions to a halt earlier this year is putting a damper on home sales.
And a 4% tax on properties over $5 million — which raises to 5.5% on properties over $10 million — in the city of Los Angeles intended to fund affordable housing made luxury homes even pricier when it went into effect in April.
In its latest mid-year report, the brokerage firm Compass said sales of homes priced over $10 million fell 44% in greater Los Angeles compared to the first half of 2022.
The region still led the nation in home sales valued at $10 million or more in the first half of the year, with 160 such transactions.
Even so, the reality stars said that appearing on popular shows on the nation’s most well-known streaming platform helps their business.
“We are able to market someone’s property far more broadly and globally because of the show,” Oppenheim said.
Although Umansky acknowledged that the series increases his workload.
Between working with film crews and getting houses camera-ready, he said that he only has time for one showing on filming days, compared to up to 10 on days when he isn’t filming.
“The reality is I have two jobs,” Umansky said.
