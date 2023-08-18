Ralph Lauren Targets Gen Z Shoppers With Fortnite Boots for the Metaverse - The Messenger
Ralph Lauren Targets Gen Z Shoppers With Fortnite Boots for the Metaverse

The Polo Ralph Lauren x Fortnite P-Wing Boot sells for $250 IRL

Francisco Velasquez
Ralph Lauren inked a deal with online gaming juggernaut Fortnite in October.Fortnite

Ralph Lauren is hoping when you choose your Fortnite player in the metaverse, you choose to dress it in the Polo Ralph Lauren x Fortnite P-Wing Boot.

The virtual boot is available IRL for $250 as an "exclusive, limited-edition collectible," according to the American fashion house's website.

Ralph Lauren isn't the first designer to try to reach younger shoppers in the metaverse. Balenciaga, Gucci and Burberry have ventured into the 3D-based virtual world. And while media attention may have shifted away from the metaverse, one industry leader remains firmly focused on its potential: Ralph Lauren.

“The media headlines have moved on, but the consumer has not, which is very interesting,” Patrice Louvet, Ralph Lauren CEO and president, said during a recent interview with Bloomberg TV.

Louvet, former group president at consumer goods company Procter & Gamble, reaffirmed the 56-year-old company’s position in the nascent industry. 

“We are investing in the metaverse,” Louvet said. “We want to be where our consumers is. And that’s where the younger population is.”

According to Louvet, the metaverse is where a younger consumer “wants to engage with brands like us.”  

In October, the New York City-based company signed a partnership with online gaming juggernaut Fortnite. The partnership gave Ralph Lauren the green light to use the digital platform to launch its digital collection of clothing and accessories via Fortnite's Item Shop, including a real-world apparel collection inspired by digital designs. 

Louvet told Bloomberg TV, Ralph Lauren’s strategic union with Fortnite underscores the brand’s adaptability.

The company, he said, developed and designed “some really cool boots” that could be used to dress players in the game, adding that the company has “done a physical version of them as well.” 

