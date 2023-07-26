Private Equity Injects $400 Million Into Banc of California and PacWest Merger - The Messenger
Business
Private Equity Injects $400 Million Into Banc of California and PacWest Merger

Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge Partners are investing $400 million of equity to advance the acquisition

Published
Rocio Fabbro
PacWest will take the Banc of California name once the deal is completed.AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Two private equity firms have stepped in to help finance Banc of California’s acquisition of PacWest Bancorp.

Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge Partners will invest $400 million of equity to move the merger between the two lenders forward, in hopes that the move will help reposition the combined company’s balance sheet and generate savings, Banc of California said in a statement.

The investors will own about 20% of the company and receive warrants to buy more shares over seven years.

“This $400 million private equity infusion is certainly one of the largest that I have seen in my career since 1992,” Chris Marinac, analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott, told Bloomberg. There have been several transactions with private equity and strategic investors since the 2008 financial crisis, but none came close to the capital investment seen in this deal, Marinac said.

The investment is an indication of private equity’s hunger to get in on recent banking turmoil. But U.S. regulators have looked only to other banks to absorb the businesses of the failed lenders, including Silicon Valley Bank (bought by First-Citizens Bank) and Signature Bank (purchased by New York Community Bancorp.), Bloomberg reported.

PacWest will take the Banc of California name and apply to become a Federal Reserve member.  PacWest stockholders will also receive 0.66 of a share of Banc of California common stock for each of their shares. 

“Out of the gate, the combined company will have the strength and market position to support the banking needs of small and medium-size businesses in California and to capitalize on the opportunities created for stronger financial institutions in the wake of the recent banking industry turmoil,” Jared Wolff, president and CEO of Banc of California, said in the statement.

PacWest saw significant deposit withdrawals and sinking share prices earlier this year, which raised red flags with regulators after a string of major bank collapses.

The deal is expected to be completed in late 2023 or early 2024.

