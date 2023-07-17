Private-Equity Deals Slump by More Than 36%. Big Drop in Big Deals

The U.S. private equity landscape is looking as parched as the Arizona desert.

Economic uncertainty, quantitative tightening and Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse combined to sap the market for private equity in the quarter ended June 30, with both the number and value of U.S. deals falling to their lowest levels since the pandemic, according to data from PitchBook, a capital markets research firm.

Second-quarter 2023 deals totaled $191.2 billion, down 36.1% from $299.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. The number of deals in the most recent quarter also evaporated, falling to 1,383 from 2,104 in the comparable period last year.

“The industry continues to battle through a stubbornly high interest-rate environment that makes the cost of borrowing and servicing floating-rate debt prohibitively expensive for deals that would otherwise get done,” according to the PitchBook quarterly report. “Dealmaking has declined in four of the last six quarters and has yet to stabilize.”

One culprit in the most recent quarter was the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March, followed by the failure of two other mid-sized banks. “It created a more risk-averse environment among lenders and kept the lid on leverage ratios,” the report continued.

The big deal category took the biggest hit. Private-equity deals with values of $1 billion or more accounted for 24% of the action in the 2023 second quarter. In the year-ago quarter, the largest deals amounted to nearly double that, 46% of the total.

The sweet spot in terms of deal size in the second quarter of 2023 was the $100 million-to-$500 million category. They accounted for 59% of the deal value in the 2023 second quarter, up from 37% in the year-ago period.

Put another way, there were just 15 deals in the 2023 second quarter worth $1 billion or more (versus 27 in the year-ago period). In the most recent quarter there were 464 transactions in the $100 million-to-$500 million range (compared with 589 in the year-ago period).

There were big changes in deal activity by sector as well. The lion’s share, 31% of deal value, was in the business-to-business category, or B2B, up sharply from 21.2% in the year ago quarter. The second-most-active sector was financial services, with 17.8% of deal value, more than twice the 8% it accounted for in the year-ago quarter.

The biggest decline by sector was information technology, which fell by more than half to 16.2% of total deal value in the 2023 second quarter from 44.3% in the year-ago period.

Nevertheless, PitchBook cited two software leveraged buyouts as among the most notable of the quarter. Scopely, a digital entertainment platform for game design whose purchase for $4.9 billion by Savvy Gaming Group and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund was announced in April. And the $870 million buyout of Absolute Software, which provides security and management for computing devices by Crosspoint Capital Partners was announced in May.

The other sectors PitchBook breaks out are materials and resources (1.8% of second quarter 2023 deal value), healthcare (14.3%), energy (8.5%) and business to consumer or B2C (10.4%).

While deal activity has slowed, private equity firms continue to gather assets. Silver Lake, Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, Warburg Pincus and the Carlyle Group are among those raising money for mega funds that will garner well over $10 billion in assets apiece.