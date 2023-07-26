Soaring beef and rising avocado prices are going to cost Chipotle Mexican Grill dearly in the third quarter, executives warned investors Wednesday.

A surge in beef and avocado prices is expected to drive the fast-casual restaurant chain's costs 30% higher in the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung told analysts on a call Wednesday.

It wasn't just pricey beef burritos and guac that's causing pain. Hartung noted the company grappled with "elevated costs across the board, most notably in beef tortillas, dairy, salsa, beans, and rice" in the second quarter.

The company's shares slid by more than 9% in afterhours trading after the company released its second-quarter earnings.

"Our supply chain team has done a fantastic job at diversifying our avocado exposure," said Hartung. "In the third quarter, the majority of our avocados will come from Peru," which he said is more insulated from price volatility than Mexico.

Cattle futures are near record highs as a drought in the Southwest depleted feed stock. The domestic cattle herd is now its smallest in at least eight years. The price of beef rose to $10.36 a pound in June, a 5.4% increase from $9.83 a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hartung also said low avocado prices that helped boost Chipotle's second-quarter earnings are expected to bounce back to normal later this year.

"We do think there's going to be a bump up in food cost and that's really attributable to this same kind of low-grade inflation that we expect will continue into Q3," he said.

The food chain's earnings report otherwise blew Wall Street estimates out of the water with a 13.6% jump in earnings to $341.8, up from $259.9 million during the same three months last year. Earnings per share came in at $12.65, after adjusting for one-time items, compared with estimates of $12.31.

But sales at locations open for a year or more missed estimates, rising by 7.4%, compared with expectations of 7.5%.

Total revenue for the California-based fast casual chain increased 13.6% to $2.51 billion during the second quarter from $2.21 billion during the same period last year, the company said in its earnings report.

The company said it’s still on track to open between 255 and 285 new restaurants in 2023 with at least 80% including Chipotlane, or drive-thru alternative for its customers.

Chipotle is part of the quick service restaurant sector, a step up from fast food but not quite casual dining. Consumer spending at quick service restaurants reached its highest level yet in 2022 at $320.3 billion, according to Statista. The company has a market cap of over $57.5 billion.

Prior to the earnings report, Chipotle’s stock had risen more than 52% year-to-date and 39% from a year ago.

The company is hosting a call with analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.