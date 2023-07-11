The Powerball jackpot fattened to $725 million on Tuesday after no tickets matched Monday night's drawing. With the next pull on Wednesday, July 12, the lucky player who manages to beat the one in 292.2 million odds of winning should be prepared to do some serious tax math.

The eventual winner of what is, as of Tuesday, the lottery’s seventh-largest payout has two options: either take a one-time cash payout of $366.2 million, or go for the full $725 million, spread over 30 annual payments. Both numbers are before taxes.

After taxes are calculated, it pays to be patient.

A winner who goes for the lump sum of $366.2 million would get a net payout of just over $230.7 million after paying federal taxes at the 24% rate and 37% on the bulk of the money, according to calculations on usamega.com

For a winner who goes for 30 annual payments of nearly $24.2 million a year, the net haul after federal taxes is nearly $457.9 million over three decades.

None of that includes state taxes. In New York, which has one of the highest top individual rates in the country, winners will have to fork over 8.82% on a small slice of the winnings, then 10.9% on the rest.

That means if the winner lives in New York and chooses the one-time cash payment, they will owe just over $39.9 million on top of what they owe the federal government, leaving them with a net $190.8 million.

If a New York-based winner goes for the annual payments, they can expect to fork out more than $2.6 million in state taxes each year, leaving an annual net of just over $12.6 million. Over 30 years, that adds up to more than $378.8 million in after-tax winnings — almost double the lump sum total.