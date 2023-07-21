Potential UPS Strike Could Raise Inflation, Cause Supply Chain Issues: Report

A UPS strike would do a lot more than than delay your packages.

The potential walkout of 340,000 United Parcel Service workers could set back hard-won progress on inflation and supply-chain disruptions, Bloomberg reported. Negotiations between the Teamsters and UPS broke down in early July, but are set to begin again next week as both sides look to avert a strike.

The five-year contract between the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the company expires July 31, and the union has said if there's no agreement by then, its members will be walking a picket line the following day.

This would cause delays in delivering the more than 24 million packages that UPS moves, on average, every day. It could also encourage competitors, including FedEx and DHL, to raise their prices as companies seek delivery alternatives, the Bloomberg report said.

Economists have said the strike, and any subsequent wage increases, could raise the inflation rate. In June, year-over-year inflation rose just 3% — the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending March 2021. But significantly higher wages for the Teamsters would likely herald big salary boosts across multiple industries, which might offset the Federal Reserve Bank’s fight to wrangle inflation to its 2% target.

A strike could add 0.2 percentage points to the annual inflation rate, Greg Valliere, chief US policy strategist for asset manager AGF Investments Inc., told Bloomberg. Valliere wrote in a July 12 blog post that a UPS strike could tempt President Joe Biden to employ the Taft-Hartley Act, which restricts the practices of labor unions and would impose an 80-day cooling off period.

This strike could be “one of the costliest in a century,” with even a 10-day work stoppage potentially resulting in $7 billion in total losses, according to a report from Anderson Economic Group released last week.

The supply-chain impacts are more difficult to estimate, according to Bloomberg, and the damage would depend on how long a potential strike lasts.

Shippers with physical stores will likely encourage shoppers to pick up items instead of having them delivered, Bloomberg reported. Companies will probably have stocked up on key parts and supplies to reduce their dependence on UPS, Mike Skordeles, head of US economics for Truist Wealth, told Bloomberg.

On Wednesday, after it was reported that the two sides were resuming talks, the union said in a Facebook post that “UPS bowed today to the overwhelming show of Teamster unity.”

A UPS statement issued the same day said that the company is “pleased” to resume negotiations ahead of the deadline.