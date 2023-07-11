Potential Homebuyers Are Deterred More by Lack of Listings Than by Affordability, Realtors Say - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Potential Homebuyers Are Deterred More by Lack of Listings Than by Affordability, Realtors Say

In 2022, the inventory of homes for sale was smaller than in any year since 1999

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Maybe the sign should read 'Not For Sale.'

Nearly a third of Realtors surveyed in March said the shortage of homes for sale is the number one factor holding back prospective homebuyers, ahead of the lack of affordability, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday.

Last year saw the smallest inventory of homes for sale since 1999, according to NAR. The country is currently as much as 6.5 million properties short of what's needed to meet buyer and renter demand, according to Jessica Lautz, the group's deputy chief economist.

Ultra low mortgage rates and a pandemic-induced scramble for more living space depleted the supply of homes on the market, and it's barely improved even as prices have remained high and mortgage rates have more than doubled in the last year and a half. When asked to identify the biggest obstacle for buyers, the most common answer — from 32% of Realtors — was the lack of inventory, followed by housing affordability, chosen by 18% of Realtors surveyed.

Read More

There may be small signs of hope. Between last June and this June, the number of homes for sale rose by 7.1% across the country, and by 2.8% among the 50 biggest metro areas, according to Realtor.com. Still, in these metro areas, inventory was still 47.1% lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.