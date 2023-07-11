Potential Homebuyers Are Deterred More by Lack of Listings Than by Affordability, Realtors Say

Maybe the sign should read 'Not For Sale.'

Nearly a third of Realtors surveyed in March said the shortage of homes for sale is the number one factor holding back prospective homebuyers, ahead of the lack of affordability, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday.

Last year saw the smallest inventory of homes for sale since 1999, according to NAR. The country is currently as much as 6.5 million properties short of what's needed to meet buyer and renter demand, according to Jessica Lautz, the group's deputy chief economist.

Ultra low mortgage rates and a pandemic-induced scramble for more living space depleted the supply of homes on the market, and it's barely improved even as prices have remained high and mortgage rates have more than doubled in the last year and a half. When asked to identify the biggest obstacle for buyers, the most common answer — from 32% of Realtors — was the lack of inventory, followed by housing affordability, chosen by 18% of Realtors surveyed.

There may be small signs of hope. Between last June and this June, the number of homes for sale rose by 7.1% across the country, and by 2.8% among the 50 biggest metro areas, according to Realtor.com. Still, in these metro areas, inventory was still 47.1% lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic.