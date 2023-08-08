Bud Light Parent Sells Off 8 Beer and Beverage Brands to Pot Grower - The Messenger
Business
Bud Light Parent Sells Off 8 Beer and Beverage Brands to Pot Grower

The $85 million transaction is expected to be completed by the end of September

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Blue Point Brewing Company is one of eight companies bought by Tilray.Blue Point Brewing Company

Anheuser-Busch InBev is selling eight of its beer and beverage companies to cannabis grower Tilray Brands for $85 million.

Tilray will acquire Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy, the company said in a statement Monday.

The cannabis company's shares soared by more than 11% on the news.

Tilray reached out to Anheuser-Busch early this year with interest in purchasing the brands, according to Andy Thomas, president of The High End, the premium segment of craft breweries at Anheuser-Busch.

Tilray describes itself as a pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation and distribution, with more than 20 cannabis, hemp and beer brands in as many countries. The sale comes as Anheuser-Busch posted a 10.5% drop in U.S. revenues as Bud Light sales tanked following the backlash against the brand’s collaboration with a transgender influencer.

The $85 million transaction includes current employees, breweries and brewpubs associated with the brands. The purchase will be paid entirely in cash, and the transaction is expected to close by the end of September.

Irwin Simon, chairman and CEO of Tilray, said the acquisition is a “major step forward” in the company's diversification strategy. The purchase is expected to make Tilray the fifth largest Craft beer brewer in the U.S., up from ninth, with 5% craft beer market share, according to the company.

“We are excited to work with the teams behind these iconic brands that command great consumer loyalty and have a history of delivering strong award-winning products with tremendous growth opportunities,” Simon said in the statement.

Projected revenue for Tilray’s U.S. alcoholic beverage portfolio, with the addition of these brands, is expected to be upwards of $300 million. 

Adjusted net revenues for Tilray’s fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31 totaled $190 million, up 24% from the same period a year earlier. While its cannabis net revenue dropped about 2% year-over-year in its fourth quarter of 2023, its beverage alcohol net revenue jumped 33%.

Tilray’s existing beer brand portfolio includes SweetWater Brewing, Montauk Brewing Company, Alpine Beer and Green Flash Brewing Company.

