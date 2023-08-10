Portnoy Buys $650,000 ‘Barstool is Back’ Horse

Barstool founder, Dave Portnoy, is celebrating the golden deal he got in buying his company back for $1 with a little retail therapy.

Portnoy said he spent $650,000 on a horse.

The bill was signed "Barstool is Back," Portnoy said over X, the social media site formerly named Twitter. He clarified on Instagram that that isn't her permanent name, say he hasn't "named her yet."

Earlier this year, Portnoy bought a $1.4 million home in racing haven Saratoga Springs, calling it his "second favorite place on Earth."

In at least 2021, Portnoy held a private box at the Saratoga race track according to The Saratogian. That year, he also said he had stake in "five to eight" horses.