Portnoy Buys $650,000 ‘Barstool is Back’ Horse - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Portnoy Buys $650,000 ‘Barstool is Back’ Horse

Portnoy bought his sports site back for $1 earlier this week

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
This comes after Portnoy bought Barstool for $1.Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Dave Portnoy/Instagram

Barstool founder, Dave Portnoy, is celebrating the golden deal he got in buying his company back for $1 with a little retail therapy.

Portnoy said he spent $650,000 on a horse.

The bill was signed "Barstool is Back," Portnoy said over X, the social media site formerly named Twitter. He clarified on Instagram that that isn't her permanent name, say he hasn't "named her yet."

Read More

Earlier this year, Portnoy bought a $1.4 million home in racing haven Saratoga Springs, calling it his "second favorite place on Earth."

In at least 2021, Portnoy held a private box at the Saratoga race track according to The Saratogian. That year, he also said he had stake in "five to eight" horses.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.