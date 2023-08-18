Pornhub Parent Company Changes Its Name in Search of ‘Fresh Start’

MindGeek, the tech and media company that owns adult content sites Pornhub and Brazzers, is looking for a rebrand.

The Montreal-based company is changing its name to Aylo, “in response to the need for a fresh start and a renewed commitment to innovation, diverse and inclusive adult content, and trust and safety,” it said in a statement Friday.

Canadian private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners acquired MindGeek in March. Sarah Bain, the group's VP of public engagement, said in the statement that Aylo is looking to “correct misinformation and public perception” about the company.

“This new public mission requires a new public brand,” she said.

The announcement comes on the heels of the promotion of Alexzandra Kekesi as the new head of community and brand at Pornhub. Aside from overseeing the site’s creative decisions and branding, she is looking to support “the fight against sex work discrimination,” the company said in a statement Wednesday.

"Under this new banner, we will continue to commit to our core values of consent, freedom of sexual expression, authenticity, originality, and diversity," Kekesi said of Pornhub's strategy for the rebrand.

The adult entertainment site has been blocked in Arkansas, Utah, Virginia and Mississippi after those states enacted laws that require users to verify their age with identifying documents.

Pornhub was permanently banned from Instagram last September for allegedly violating Meta’s policies, Motherboard reported.

Aylo has recently ramped up efforts to make its adult content safer for creators, including ID-verifying everyone who uploads content as well as working with nonprofit organizations to combat child sexual abuse material and non-consensual content.