Pornhub Parent Company Changes Its Name in Search of ‘Fresh Start’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Pornhub Parent Company Changes Its Name in Search of ‘Fresh Start’

MindGeek, now Aylo, is looking to make adult content safe and inclusive

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Canadian private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners acquired MindGeek in March.Gabe Ginsberg/Contributor/Getty Images

MindGeek, the tech and media company that owns adult content sites Pornhub and Brazzers, is looking for a rebrand.

The Montreal-based company is changing its name to Aylo, “in response to the need for a fresh start and a renewed commitment to innovation, diverse and inclusive adult content, and trust and safety,” it said in a statement Friday.

Canadian private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners acquired MindGeek in March. Sarah Bain, the group's VP of public engagement, said in the statement that Aylo is looking to “correct misinformation and public perception” about the company.

“This new public mission requires a new public brand,” she said.

The announcement comes on the heels of the promotion of Alexzandra Kekesi as the new head of community and brand at Pornhub. Aside from overseeing the site’s creative decisions and branding, she is looking to support “the fight against sex work discrimination,”  the company said in a statement Wednesday.

"Under this new banner, we will continue to commit to our core values of consent, freedom of sexual expression, authenticity, originality, and diversity," Kekesi said of Pornhub's strategy for the rebrand.

The adult entertainment site has been blocked in Arkansas, Utah, Virginia and Mississippi after those states enacted laws that require users to verify their age with identifying documents. 

Read More

Pornhub was permanently banned from Instagram last September for allegedly violating Meta’s policies, Motherboard reported.

Aylo has recently ramped up efforts to make its adult content safer for creators, including ID-verifying everyone who uploads content as well as working with nonprofit organizations to combat child sexual abuse material and non-consensual content.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.