Pornhub’s Promotes Female Exec Who Wants Sex Workers to Be ‘Celebrated’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Pornhub’s Promotes Female Exec Who Wants Sex Workers to Be ‘Celebrated’

America's fourth most-visited website was bought by Canadian private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners in March

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Pornhub had 1.86 billion visits in June, according to software firm SemRush.Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Alexzandra Kekesi, Pornhub’s former director of marketing, has been promoted to head of community and brand at the adult entertainment site. 

Kekesi will oversee the company’s creative moves and branding, as well as “the fight against sex work discrimination,” according to a company statement on Wednesday.

The announcement focused on Kekesi’s sex positivity stand, with Asa Akira, a performer on the site, stating that “Alex is aggressively pro-sex work, and fights for us —especially those of us that are even further marginalized within our community — proudly, making sure that we are not just seen and heard, but celebrated.” 

Pornhub was the fourth most-visited website in the U.S. in June, with 1.86 billion visits, according to software firm SemRush. Only Google, YouTube and Facebook were higher.

The company has been the subject of backlash after it was banned in Utah, Virginia and Mississippi. Pornhub's Instagram account was permanently shut down, after it allegedly violated Meta's rules, according to press reports.

Pornhub's owner MindGeek, a Montreal company, was bought by Ethical Capital Partners, a Canadian private equity group, in March.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.