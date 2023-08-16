Pornhub’s Promotes Female Exec Who Wants Sex Workers to Be ‘Celebrated’

Alexzandra Kekesi, Pornhub’s former director of marketing, has been promoted to head of community and brand at the adult entertainment site.
Kekesi will oversee the company’s creative moves and branding, as well as “the fight against sex work discrimination,” according to a company statement on Wednesday.
The announcement focused on Kekesi’s sex positivity stand, with Asa Akira, a performer on the site, stating that “Alex is aggressively pro-sex work, and fights for us —especially those of us that are even further marginalized within our community — proudly, making sure that we are not just seen and heard, but celebrated.”
Pornhub was the fourth most-visited website in the U.S. in June, with 1.86 billion visits, according to software firm SemRush. Only Google, YouTube and Facebook were higher.
The company has been the subject of backlash after it was banned in Utah, Virginia and Mississippi. Pornhub's Instagram account was permanently shut down, after it allegedly violated Meta's rules, according to press reports.
Pornhub's owner MindGeek, a Montreal company, was bought by Ethical Capital Partners, a Canadian private equity group, in March.
