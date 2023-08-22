Plant-Based Ribs (Bones Included) Will Soon Be Available

You’re less than a week away from being able to buy meatless ribs with bones you can eat.

Juicy Marbles, a Slovenian company that makes plant-based meat alternatives, will roll out its first attempt at barbecue ribs on Monday, when it will make the product available to a limited number of customers who order through the company’s website.

The first round of sales is an attempt to collect customer feedback for a wider sale in the future.

The ribs are made from soy protein and can be prepared in about 15 minutes, the company says on its website.

“There is a culture of celebration, sharing, and belonging around meat,” Juicy Marbles co-founder Vladimir Mićković told The Guardian. “Anyone cutting down on meat can feel excluded from cultural traditions. That’s why we chose ribs as our next product.”

By including bones with the ribs, Juicy Marbles hopes to add an element of fun, he told the newspaper.

“Bones invite you to eat with your hands and share with the whole table,” Mićković said.

A representative of the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Juicy Marbles also sells plant-based versions of products such as filet mignon and tenderloin and got its start in 2022.

The company’s latest offering comes at a time when sales of plant-based alternatives to meat are on the decline.

Earlier this month Beyond Meat, which is considered a pioneer in the field, said sales dropped by about a third compared to this time last year.

And Impossible Foods laid off around 20% of its staff in January as it experienced lackluster sales.

However, the number of people who identify as vegan or vegetarian is generally on the rise. Around 5% of the U.S population says it is vegetarian, whereas 4% says it is vegan, according to data compiled by Statista.

A 2012 Gallup poll found around 5% of the U.S. population said they were vegan or vegetarian.