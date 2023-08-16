A DOJ Crackdown Targets Social Media

A U.S. Justice Department crackdown on the governance of competing companies has led to the resignations of 15 directors from 11 company boards over at least the past eight or nine months. Now it is now focusing on social media.
The enforcement push has forced two board members of neighborhood networking site Nextdoor Holdings to resign because they held positions on the board of Pinterest.
Justice said both directors stepped down from Nextdoor effective Aug. 1. Neither the companies nor the directors admitted any wrongdoing.
While DOJ didn't name the directors who stepped down, Nextdoor’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in April said in the biographies for board members Leslie Kilgore and Andrea Wishom that both served on the boards of Nextdoor and Pinterest.
Nextdoor confirmed to The Messenger that Kilgore and Wishom informed the company on July 25 that they were resigning from the board. "Neither of Ms. Kilgore’s nor Ms. Wishom’s resignation was the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices," the company said in a statement.
Nextdoor is a social media platform for neighborhoods; Pinterest is a platform for sharing ideas and inspiration boards. Both are headquartered in San Francisco. Though both are broadly similar as social networking sites, they seemingly serve differing interests.
The Justice Department noted both were social networks, but did not say how it deemed them competitors under the Clayton Act, which prohibits board members from simultaneous serving industry competitors on antitrust grounds.
Pinterest did not respond to a request for comment.
