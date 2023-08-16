A DOJ Crackdown Targets Social Media - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

A DOJ Crackdown Targets Social Media

The Justice Department has been going after directors with seats on competing company boards

Published |Updated
Christian Berthelsen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Justice has deemed Pinterest and Nextdoor competitors under antitrust laws.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A U.S. Justice Department crackdown on the governance of competing companies has led to the resignations of 15 directors from 11 company boards over at least the past eight or nine months. Now it is now focusing on social media.

The enforcement push has forced two board members of neighborhood networking site Nextdoor Holdings to resign because they held positions on the board of Pinterest.

Justice said both directors stepped down from Nextdoor effective Aug. 1. Neither the companies nor the directors admitted any wrongdoing.

While DOJ didn't name the directors who stepped down, Nextdoor’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in April said in the biographies for board members Leslie Kilgore and Andrea Wishom that both served on the boards of Nextdoor and Pinterest.

Nextdoor confirmed to The Messenger that Kilgore and Wishom informed the company on July 25 that they were resigning from the board. "Neither of Ms. Kilgore’s nor Ms. Wishom’s resignation was the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices," the company said in a statement.

Nextdoor is a social media platform for neighborhoods; Pinterest is a platform for sharing ideas and inspiration boards. Both are headquartered in San Francisco. Though both are broadly similar as social networking sites, they seemingly serve differing interests.

The Justice Department noted both were social networks, but did not say how it deemed them competitors under the Clayton Act, which prohibits board members from simultaneous serving industry competitors on antitrust grounds.  

Pinterest did not respond to a request for comment.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.