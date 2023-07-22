Phoenix Homes Turning Into ‘Air Fryers’ as Residents Ration A/C to Curb Soaring Electric Bills

Phoenix, Arizona, set a new record this week after it saw temperatures of 110 degrees Fahrenheit for 22 days in a row, leaving many residents choosing to curb their use of Air Conditioning to tamper down the potential of high energy bills.

The co-director of the Institute for Energy Solutions at the University of Arizona, Jonathan Bean, told The Associated Press that the cloudless sky over Phoenix and the temperatures when combined, can turn a house into an "air fryer" or a "broiler." It's a reality that many in Arizona, including Bean, have had to experience over the last month.

“This level of heat that we are having in Phoenix right now is enormously dangerous, particularly for people who either don’t have air conditioning or cannot afford to operate their air conditioner,” said Evan Mallen, a senior analyst for Georgia Institute of Technology’s Urban Climate Lab, told The AP.

Due to the cost, many residents are trying to cut back on using air conditioning, despite the immense heat. Phoenix resident Camille Rabany told the AP she developed her own system to keep herself and her Saint Bernard safe during the heat wave.

Rabany tracks the on-peak and off-peak schedule of her utility, Arizona Public Service, using a smart thermostat and keeps her home at 83 degrees between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., the most expensive hours. Last month, her utility bill cost around $150.

“Those are the hours that I have it at the hottest I’m willing to have it because I have a dog,” Rabany told The AP.

Phoenix police recently cleared out "The Zone," the city's largest homeless encampment which also doubles as a shelter during these periods of intense heat, leaving many stranded in the heat.

Some organizations, such as the Salvation Army and the Human Services Campus, maintain active cooling stations for residents to get out of the heat. For many, that can be a game changer.

"It keeps us from having heat stroke and keeps us alive," Hector Ibarra, a Vietnam War veteran, told Fox10. "We've got no place to go."

A billboard displays a temperature of 118 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celcius) during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona on July 18, 2023. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Human Services Campus operates the Brian Garcia Welcome Center, located in downtown Phoenix, which stays open 24/7. In total, the campus serves 1,200 people each day, although it only has the capacity for 900 people.

"Praise the Lord for this place," Ibarra added. "I'm 73 years old. I had heatstroke. I'm waiting for housing. Thank God for this place; I ain't got nobody."

The Salvation Army runs 11 active cooling stations across Phoenix, and estimates that they have provided nearly 24,000 people with heat relief and given out 150,000 water bottles in Arizona and Southern Nevada since May, according to The AP.

“People give up a lot, often, in order to run their air conditioner... they might have to give up on some medicine, the cost of the gasoline for their car to go to work or school,” Marily Brown, a regents professor of sustainable systems at Georgia Tech, told the AP.

Brown also told the AP that this is "why we have such an alarming cycle of poverty," adding that "It’s hard to get out of it, especially once you get caught up in the energy burden and poverty."

The state's largest electric utility companies, APS and the Salt River Project, said they had both broken their records for highest customer electric use over the last week, according to CBS affiliate Arizona's Family. On July 14, APS customers used nearly 8,000 megawatts of energy, breaking the previous record of 7,660 MW set in 2020. Then the record was beaten again, and again, having last been beaten on July 20, when customers used 8,193 MW.

APS serves 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of the state's 15 counties.

“Despite historic levels of energy usage, APS and its customers experienced no issues related to power supply; and that does not happen by accident,” APS President Ted Geisler said in a news release.

The SRP, which serves more than 2 million people in central Arizona, saw a peak demand of 8,163 MW on Tuesday.

On Friday, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs sent a letter to APS and SRC asking them to detail their action plans to prevent outages and inviting them to a roundtable meeting to prepare for future heatwaves, according to AZCentral. The governor's letter focused on the safety and wellbeing of residents, pointedly referencing the 18 confirmed heat-related deaths in Maricopa County.

"As this devastating heat wave continues, the risk of heat-related deaths, illness and injury will only increase," Hobbs wrote.

Politicians, activists and scientists alike, have all argued in the past that air conditioning is a necessity. In Los Angeles, which is also suffering from the heat, the city council has asked staff to study the costs and feasibility of requiring landlords to make air conditioning mandatory in all rental units.

There's been some great reporting in the last couple of years that has shined a light on the level and number of heat-related illnesses and deaths that are occurring in California," Sasha Harndon, senior public policy advocate at Inner City Law Center told KCRW in June. "And it's extremely alarming.”

The city's Department of Water and Power also recently offered a rebate program for air conditioning units to help consumers, according to ABC7.

In February, APS proposed raising the monthly base rate price by 23%, with the proposed hike taking effect in December if permitted by a state agency.

This summer is set to be one of the hottest summers ever recorded, with just under 60 million people in the U.S. currently living in areas expected to endure dangerous levels of heat, according to The New York Times.

