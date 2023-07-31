Pfizer and Moderna Forecast Lower COVID-19 Vaccine Sales in Second Quarter - The Messenger
Business.
Pfizer and Moderna Forecast Lower COVID-19 Vaccine Sales in Second Quarter

Both companies are moving away from government contract sales

Bruce Gil
For the first quarter of 2023, Pfizer reported a 29% drop in revenue to $18.2 billion from $26 billion in 2022.LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

Pfizer and Moderna are expected to report a drop in sales for COVID-19 vaccines when both companies release second quarter earnings reports this week, as they prepare to sell the vaccines directly to hospitals and pharmacies.

“We continue to expect 2023 to be a transition year as...we move from advanced purchases under government contracts to more transitional supply arrangements" for commercial US sales of Comirnaty and Paxlovid, said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in the company’s first quarter earnings call in May. Comirnaty is the brand name for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

During the same call, company CFO David M. Denton said sales for COVID-19 drugs in the second quarter would be slower than they were during the first, when Pfizer reported a 29% drop in revenue to $18.2 billion from $26 billion in 2022, primarily due to lower vaccine sales.

Moderna said it expects a similar slump. Its CFO, James Mock, said on the company's May earnings call that the company expects $200 million to $300 million in total sales for the second quarter, down steeply from $1.8 billion in sales it saw during this year's first quarter.

"The decrease in 2023 is consistent with our expectations and mainly driven by lower sales volume compared to the prior year," said Mock.

The two companies are currently negotiating with "pharmacy chains, hospital networks" and other customers as they seek to become less reliant on government contracts, according to company executives.

Pfizer said it’s preparing for a commercial launch of a strain-specific vaccine this fall and is "well underway" with building awareness among physicians and patients, said Angela Hwang, its chief commercial officer.

The pharma company expects to see COVID-19 vaccine rates continue to fall through 2023 and 2024 and then pick up in 2025 and beyond, at which point a combined flu and Covid-19 vaccine should be available. Both companies have said they are investing on combined vaccines.

Pfizer will report its second quarter earnings Aug. 1. Moderna's is scheduled for Aug. 3.

