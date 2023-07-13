PepsiCo delivered a rosy earnings report to investors Thursday, almost doubling its second-quarter profits on strong sales in its Frito-Lay North American division.
The soft drink and chip maker slightly beat analyst expectations with adjusted earnings per share of $2.09. Wall Street anticipated $1.93, according to estimates compiled by Morningstar. Executives also raised their revenue and EPS expectations for the rest of the year. The company's shares rose by more than 2% in pre-market trading.
Driven by strong snack demand, the company reported $22.3 billion in revenue during the quarter ending June 17, a 10.4% increase from the second quarter of 2022.
The company reported gross revenue of $22.3 billion, up 10.2% from $20.2 billion during the same time last year. Its net income rose by more than 90% to $2.8 billion, up from $1.4 billion during the same time last year.
The PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay saw revenue rise more than 14% year-over-year in the second quarter.
Pepsico's products continue sell at a rapid clip even as shoppers are looking for better deals and cutting out purchases they don't need, Pepsi Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said in an earnings call.
Even as inflation makes the company's products more expensive, "we're seeing a majority of consumers staying within our brand," he said. "It's remarkable what our marketing teams have been doing to minimize elasticity. Our brands are stronger, and the perceived value of our brands are stronger."
The CEO said some individual brands like Frito-Lay had a particularly good quarter.
Pepsi-owned energy drinks including Rockstar and Mountain Dew energy drinks are selling especially well on college campuses, Laguarta said.
The company expects revenue growth of 10% year-over-year for 2023, Laguarta said in a news release.
