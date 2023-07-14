People’s Bank of China Hints at Further Economic Support - The Messenger
People’s Bank of China Hints at Further Economic Support

Top officials said the central bank has 'ample policy room' to conduct monetary easing

Rocio Fabbro
China’s central bank has adopted a monetary easing policy to shore up economic activity in the country.Peng Song/Getty Images

China’s central bank indicated Friday that it might roll out more policy support for its economy — while calling for patience amid the country’s sluggish post-pandemic economic recovery, Bloomberg reported.

Top officials at the People’s Bank of China said there is space to ease its monetary policy in order to deal with looming deflation and a paralyzed property market brought on by the country's stunted economy.

“We still have ample policy room to deal with unexpected challenges and changes,” Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang said at a press conference in Beijing. “We need to be patient and confident in the economy’s continued and steady growth.”

Liu added that China’s economy is “not in deflation and won’t show signs of deflation in the second half of this year” and that its economic recovery remains on track, according to Financial Times.

“It takes about a year for many countries to recover from the coronavirus pandemic,” Liu said. “We’re only six months on since China transitioned from the mode of pandemic prevention and control.”

The world’s second-largest economy has struggled to bounce back from the economic slowdown caused by pandemic-era shutdowns. In June, China’s factory activity declined for a third consecutive month and its services sector saw its lowest activity since China ended its strict COVID-19 measures in December 2022. 

The People’s Bank of China has adopted a monetary easing policy — as opposed to the monetary tightening policy adopted by the United States and elsewhere — which involves slashing key policy rates to inject liquidity into its economy. 

Zou Lan, head of the bank’s monetary policy, said the People’s Bank of China will continue to make use of the reserve requirement ratio, medium-term lending facility and open market operations as needed to kickstart the economy, Reuters reported.

