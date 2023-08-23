Penthouse in Billionaire Row ‘Sky Palace’ Selling for $11 Million Below Asking Price - The Messenger
Penthouse in Billionaire Row ‘Sky Palace’ Selling for $11 Million Below Asking Price

The condo was listed for $45 million but went into contract for $34 million

Laura Bratton
The penthouse offers sweeping views of Central Park and other Manhattan sights.Serhant

A penthouse in New York's famed Billionaire’s Row ‘Sky Palace’ went into contract Wednesday for $34 million, according to StreetEasy. That’s substantially less than its initial listing price of $45 million.

One57, in which the penthouse is located, was built about a decade ago and was the first building on Billionaire’s Row in New York City — a set of luxury apartment buildings for the city’s mega-rich. The building’s condominiums were bought up by billionaires such as hedge-fund icon Bill Ackman, Michael Dell of Dell Technologies, Heritage Realty’s George Constantin and fashion legend Lawrence Stroll. 

The penthouse on the 88th floor that went into contract today is just the latest condo at One57 to go for less than its asking price. A condo sold at a 51% loss in 2021, according to The Real Deal, and another went for $6 million less than asking price in March. Four other units in the famed building also sold at losses in 2020, reported the publication.

Part of the penthouse's expansive master bedroom.Serhant

The 6,231-square-foot apartment includes five bedrooms, three and a half baths, a 22-foot walk-in closet, a “high-capacity Sub-Zero wine cooler” and, of course, views of Central Park. Interiors were designed by the Danish Thomas Juul-Hansen.

The kitchen features a Sub-Zero wine cooler.Serhant
The penthouse bathroom.Serhant
The home was listed by Talia McKinney of Serhant, which did not disclose details about the buyer or seller. 

