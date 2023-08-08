ESPN Bet Replaces Barstool Sportsbook in $1.5 Billion Deal - The Messenger
ESPN Bet Replaces Barstool Sportsbook in $1.5 Billion Deal

One of the biggest names in sports sells its brand to a wagering platform

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Penn Entertainment will rebrand its Barstool Sportsbook to ESPN Bet starting this fall.Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Sports and gambling entertainment company Penn Entertainment has inked a 10-year $1.5 billion deal with ESPN to use the sports channel's name to rebrand its betting book.

Barstool Sportsbook will be rebranded as ESPN Bet in a deal that gives Penn exclusive rights to the ESPN name, Penn said in announcing the deal.

The rebrand is set to take place in the fall. The new ESPN Bet will be operated by Penn but available across ESPN platforms, Penn said.

The deal is “another major milestone in Penn’s evolution from a pure-play U.S. regional gaming operator to a North American entertainment leader," Penn CEO Jay Snowden said.

ESPN will also get $500 million of warrants to purchase roughly 31.8 million in Penn stock will vest ratably over 10 years.

Penn will give investors more details on a conference call Wednesday. 

This announcement comes as Penn ditching barstool

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said, “It was clear that they were the right long-term strategic partner to build ESPN Bet into a leading U.S. sports betting platform.”

