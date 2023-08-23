Peloton Shares Plunge 22% Due to Lower Subscriptions

Peloton shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday morning trading after the company announced a drop in subscribers to its online streaming workouts.

Peloton subscriptions fell by 29,000 in the quarter ending June 30 compared to the prior quarter, the company said in its latest earnings report.

The company’s chief executive attributed the loss in subscribers to shifting consumer priorities in the summer months and a bike seat recall affecting 2 million users.

“The slowdown exceeded our expectations through May and through the first three weeks of June as consumer spending shifted toward travel and experiences,” Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy said in a letter to shareholders.

In May, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled 2 million Peloton Bikes for faulty bike seat posts that could break during use. Peloton estimates that up to 20,000 affected users paused their monthly subscriptions as they waited to receive a replacement bike post.

The company has so far replaced 340,000 bike seat posts and expects to fulfill the remaining 410,000 replacement requests by the end of September. The recall, which also has affected bike sales due to a limited supply of the seat posts, already has cost Peloton $40 million this past quarter.

Sales fell 5% in the fiscal fourth quarter to $642.1 million, compared to $678.7 million a year earlier.

The company also reported a net loss of $241.8 million in its latest quarter, compared with a loss of $1.26 billion in the same period the year before.