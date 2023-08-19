Peet’s Coffee Owner Gets Candid On Doing Business With Russia - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)

Peet’s Coffee Owner Gets Candid On Doing Business With Russia

JDE Peet's CEO gives three reasons why it hasn't ceased operations in the country

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Many Western companies exited Russia after the nation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine early last year, Peet’s Coffee’s parent company has taken a different approach. JDE Peet's

The parent company of Peet’s Coffee is taking steps to keep operations going in Russia. 

In a candid interview with The Wall Street Journal JDE Peet’s CEO Fabien Simon told the newspaper that the company is renaming its major brand in the country, as well as restructuring its supply chain in order to keep doing business in Russia. 

“It’s most likely going to be an enduring war, which means we have to take a more enduring solution,” Simon said. 

Many Western companies exited Russia after the nation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine early last year. In May 2022, Starbucks announced it would suspend all business activity in Russian while still supporting its almost 2000 Russian employees. That same month McDonald's announced it was exiting the market and selling its Russian business after more than 30 years of operations in the country. 

Simon gave The Wall Street Journal three reasons why the Amsterdam-based JDE Peet's has decided to take a different approach. 

First, it considers its packaged coffee and tea essential products—many Western companies continue to sell products like milk, baby food and soap in the country. Second, the coffee maker doesn’t want to punish its 900 employees in Russia by ending operations. And finally, Simon told the newspaper that if the company ended operations in the country its brands would be seized and given to another company. 

However, in an effort to protect the reputation of its global brands, JDE Peet’s is removing its major European packaged coffee brand Jacobs from Russian shelves and replacing it with a new brand called Monarch. It is also giving its local teams in Russia more control over operational and marketing decisions in the country including choosing suppliers.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.