Peet’s Coffee Owner Gets Candid On Doing Business With Russia

The parent company of Peet’s Coffee is taking steps to keep operations going in Russia.

In a candid interview with The Wall Street Journal JDE Peet’s CEO Fabien Simon told the newspaper that the company is renaming its major brand in the country, as well as restructuring its supply chain in order to keep doing business in Russia.

“It’s most likely going to be an enduring war, which means we have to take a more enduring solution,” Simon said.

Many Western companies exited Russia after the nation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine early last year. In May 2022, Starbucks announced it would suspend all business activity in Russian while still supporting its almost 2000 Russian employees. That same month McDonald's announced it was exiting the market and selling its Russian business after more than 30 years of operations in the country.

Simon gave The Wall Street Journal three reasons why the Amsterdam-based JDE Peet's has decided to take a different approach.

First, it considers its packaged coffee and tea essential products—many Western companies continue to sell products like milk, baby food and soap in the country. Second, the coffee maker doesn’t want to punish its 900 employees in Russia by ending operations. And finally, Simon told the newspaper that if the company ended operations in the country its brands would be seized and given to another company.

However, in an effort to protect the reputation of its global brands, JDE Peet’s is removing its major European packaged coffee brand Jacobs from Russian shelves and replacing it with a new brand called Monarch. It is also giving its local teams in Russia more control over operational and marketing decisions in the country including choosing suppliers.