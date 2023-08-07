PayPal Launches US Dollar-Backed Stablecoin - The Messenger
Business.
PayPal Launches US Dollar-Backed Stablecoin

The giant payments company said its PayPal USD is designed to make online payments faster and easier

Rocio Fabbro
PayPal launched a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin on Monday, becoming the first major U.S. financial institution to do so.

The stablecoin, called PayPal USD, is fully backed by dollar deposits, short-term U.S. Treasuries and similar cash equivalents, according to the payments company. It can be redeemed for $1.

Unlike bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, a stablecoin is pegged to a traditional currency or, sometimes, a commodity. The tie allows the digital asset to maintain a stable, steady value, in contrast to the volatility of those other assets. Stablecoins make it faster and smoother to buy currencies like bitcoin because there's less price volatility on both sides of the transaction.

Paypal USD will address "the potential to transform payments in web3 and digitally native environments," the company said.

Paypal’s shares rose more than 1% in morning trading following the announcement.

Starting Monday and rolling out over the next few weeks, PayPal customers will be able to transfer the Paypal stablecoin between PayPal and other compatible wallets, send direct payments and use it to pay for purchases, the company said. Users can also convert any of PayPal's supported cryptocurrencies, which include bitcoin and ethereum, to and from PayPal USD.

A sign is posted in front of PayPal headquarters
PayPal already supports a handful of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“The shift toward digital currencies requires a stable instrument that is both digitally native and easily connected to fiat currency like the U.S. dollar," Dan Schulman, the president and chief executive officer of PayPal, said in a statement. "Our commitment to responsible innovation and compliance, and our track record delivering new experiences to our customers, provides the foundation necessary to contribute to the growth of digital payments through PayPal USD.”

The San Jose, California-based company said its stablecoin is designed to reduce friction for online payments, facilitate fast transfers, send remittances or make international payments, enable direct flows to developers and creators, and continue the expansion into digital currencies for major brands. 

Beginning in September, Paxos Trust Company, a financial technology company in New York, will issue the stablecoin. Paxos will also publish a public monthly Reserve Report that outlines the makeup of the reserves backing PayPal USD.

