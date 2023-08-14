PayPal Appoints New CEO Amid Crypto Push - The Messenger
Business.
PayPal Appoints New CEO Amid Crypto Push

Alex Chriss, senior executive at Intuit, will step into the role on Sept. 27

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
PayPal launched its U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, PayPal USD, last week.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

PayPal appointed senior Intuit executive Alex Chriss as its new president and chief executive officer amid the financial technology company’s foray into cryptocurrency.

PayPal said in a statement that Chriss’s appointment falls in line with its mandate to select a “next generation leader with extensive global payments, product, and technology experience, capable of driving growth across the PayPal platform for years to come.” Chriss will step into the role of CEO on Sept. 27.

Chriss has been at Intuit for 19 years and currently serves on its executive leadership team. Intuit provides various financial and business management online services. 

“The Board search committee worked diligently and thoroughly to find the right candidate to take PayPal into its next stage of growth and expansion, and we are confident Alex is that person,” said John Donahoe, chair of the PayPal board of directors.

Dan Schulman, PayPal’s sitting CEO, announced his intention to step down from his position in February to “devote more time to my passions outside the workplace.” He helmed the company for more than 8 years.

Schulman will remain on the board of the company until its next annual meeting of stockholders in May 2024.

Last week, PayPal launched a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin — the first major U.S. financial institution to foray into cryptocurrency. The stablecoin, called PayPal USD, is fully backed by dollar deposits, short-term U.S. Treasuries and similar cash equivalents, and can be redeemed for $1.

Prior to the launch of PayPal USD, the payments company already supported a handful of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum.

