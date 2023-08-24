Pandemic-Era Outdoor Dining Could Now Benefit Landlords - The Messenger
Pandemic-Era Outdoor Dining Could Now Benefit Landlords

Restaurant rents could increase in cities where street eatery programs continue

Sasha Jones
In New York City, the number of sidewalk cafes increased from 1,400 to over 13,000 during the pandemic.Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

In Los Angeles’ Arts District, a 1,200-square-foot restaurant space recently rented for $10,500 -- well above the $7,000 a month for which it would typically lease. Why? Because the pandemic caused its square footage to increase eightfold. 

In the throes of Covid-19, local governments passed emergency ordinances to allow eateries to spill into the streets, setting up tables, chairs and eventually, sheds.

Now, many municipalities such as L.A. are in the process of making those outdoor dining spaces permanent. At the Arts District restaurant, the usable exterior space is 9,500 square feet. 

District Realty Group CEO Eon Lew, who brokered the deal, said he hasn’t seen many landlords up-charge for outdoor space yet, but he expects them to capitalize on that space as legislation is finalized, especially if they are losing money from former parking spots.

“If the tenant doesn't need it, the tenant will just opt to not pay it and not utilize the patio,” Lew says. However, he points, if one tenant doesn’t want to pay up, another likely will. 

“People know now that they bear a huge risk by not having a restaurant with patio seating,” he added.

Technically, the patio space is public, not owned by the landlord. However, brokers say property owners can increase rent by claiming that space as an amenity and negotiating a gross lease, rather than a net lease — especially since not all public space is created equal.

Restaurants on corners can maximize space by placing tables on both sides of the building. Similarly if a restaurant is on a street that was converted to pedestrian-only due to the pandemic, the establishment has more room to spread out. However, those with fire hydrants or bike racks may be blocked from having tables outside due to zoning restrictions. 

“There's going to be a natural increase in rents,” Urbanlime Real Estate CEO Lorena Tomb said. “I don't think landlords are going to be charging rent on something that the tenant goes after to permit, but if a space was occupied by a restaurant, and the restaurant had 20 seats outdoors, and the landlord knows that you can continue having the extra 20 seats outdoors, they're gonna take that into consideration when quoting rents.”

In New York City, where an outdoor dining program was approved earlier this month, pandemic emergency orders increased the number of sidewalk cafes from 1,400 to over 13,000

Brokerage Retail by MONA CEO Brandon Singer said the ability to take advantage of all those sidewalk setups will likely cause property owners to invest more in buildings that are better poised for outdoor restaurant use.

“It's a whole new type of consideration that a landlord needs to make when evaluating a building to invest in,” Singer said.

