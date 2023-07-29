Palm Beach Home Was Just Sold for Six Times Its Last Sale Price: $50 Million
The home was owned by the estate of late liquor mogul Jimmy Tigani
A Palm Beach, Florida, home that was sold for $7.37 million in 2002, was just recently sold for more than six times that price.
The seller is the estate of the late head of liquor distributors N.K.S. and Century Wines & Spirits James V. "Jimmy" Tigani Jr.; Its buyer is the technology entrepreneur Harvey Jones, a managing partner at the investment firm Square Wave Ventures and board member of Nvidia.
The property was initially listed at $55 million, Tigani's long-time partner Mark Bennet told the Wall Street Journal. Bennet is also a listing agent at the Corcoran Group, a luxury real estate firm, and has lived at the house until recently.
The roughly 8,100 square-foot Regency-style house was originally built in the 1970s and is located on the north end of Palm Beach, with about 130 feet of frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the Journal.
The property is equipped with two offices, a media room, a billiards room, two kitchens and a pool lined with travertine decking. It also comes with a concrete deep-water dock, deeded beach access and four bars scattered around the house.
Bennett told The Journal that he and Tigani spent about $4 million on renovations.
“We bumped it up, we pushed it out and completely revamped it,” Bennet said.
Jones told The Journal that he does not currently have plans to renovate the home or build a new one on the site, saying "We're not there yet." The investor owns other properties in Palm Beach and Nantucket, Mass. according to the outlet.
Palm Beach has seen a number of high-profile real-estate sales over the last few months. In April, luxury car dealer and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters founder Michael Cantanucci paid $170 million for an oceanfront estate, setting a record for single-family home sales on the island. Real estate developer Todd Michael Glasser is currently asking for nearly $200 million for a 9,690-square-foot home in Palm Beach, while billionaire William Lauder is selling two adjacent parcels in Palm Beach for $200 million.
But, Palm Beach home sales have slowed compared to the last few years. The amount of luxury sales dropped 38.9% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2023, while the median price fell $23.1%, according to data compiled by real-estate appraisal firm Miller Samuel.
