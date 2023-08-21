Over 236,000 Nissan Sentras Recalled Over Steering Issues - The Messenger
Over 236,000 Nissan Sentras Recalled Over Steering Issues

Some Sentras were recalled for similar issues in 2021

Published |Updated
William Gavin
JWPlayer

Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 2020-2022 Sentras because of potential steering control issues.

The sedans' front suspension tie rods, parts that connect the steering wheel to each front wheel, can bend or break, according to a notice last week from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If the rods are bent, drivers may notice the steering wheel is off-center or vibrating, which can make steering more difficult. If the rods break, the driver can lose partial control of the steering wheel and potentially crash, according to the NHTSA. Owners that notice either of these issues should contact a dealer and any replacements needed will be free.

An orange small car is pictured in a garage. Nissan's 2020 Sentra is surrounded by white light in the otherwise dark garage.
The tie rod, a part that connects the steering wheel to the wheels, may bend or even break, according to Nissan.Photo contributed by Nissan

Letters notifying owners about the voluntary recall are scheduled to be mailed on Oct. 5, with a second letter expected to be sent when additional parts are available. This winter, Sentra owners will be able to get replacements for both the left and right side tie rods at no charge.

The automaker said it is aware of 91 total incidents from August 2021 through July 2023 that were caused by a bent or broken tie rod. In June 2021, Nissan recalled 138,736 2020-2021 Sentra vehicles after receiving reports that tie rods may be bent.

