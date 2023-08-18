Over 200,000 Once-High-Earning Americans Are Collecting Unemployment

Not just average Americans are feeling the financial shock of a troubled economy.

Layoffs of wealthy professionals making at least $150,000 a year have surged two years after the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded, underscoring a burgeoning “richcession” within the nation’s broader economic malaise.

As higher prices for consumer goods and housing send growing numbers of ordinary people to food pantries and in search of cheaper housing, more than 200,000 higher earners are receiving unemployment checks, recent data show.

A Census Bureau survey conducted July 26-Aug. 7 showed that 108,869 households making at least $200,000 reported receiving jobless benefits in the past seven days. Additionally, 93,182 households that earn less but at least $150,000 reported they also collected checks.

Collectively, that's 202,051 high-income earners queuing up for unemployment cash.

Bank of America Institute, a research arm of the country’s second-largest retail bank, wrote in an Aug. 10 note that jobless claims filed by the affluent are outpacing those filed by workers earning minimum wage or barely more. Citing internal deposit data, it said the number of higher-income households with an unemployment check deposited into their Bank of America account had recently risen at roughly three times the rate seen with lower-income customers.

“To the wealthy, a recession is nothing but an inconvenience. Not this time round,” wrote Red Pill Kapital, a commercial real estate investment firm in St. Louis, in an undated blog post.

Far from every higher earner who loses their job cashes in.

The late July-early August Census poll showed that 923,485 households making at least $200,000 reported a loss of employment income in the last four weeks, either for themselves or a family member. For the just over 18 million households that took part in the poll, that’s an income-loss rate of 5.1% — well above the overall 3.5% unemployment rate.

Likewise, 881,656 households making less than that but at least $150,000 reported losing income from work — an income-loss rate of 6% for the 14.6 million households surveyed.

Blame a wave of job cuts by technology, media and consumer goods companies, along with investment banks and law firms.

As of Aug. 17, there were more than 1,400 rounds of layoffs impacting 333,309 employees at tech companies and startups this year, job marketplace company TrueUp says. In 2022, more than 1,500 rounds saw 243,318 workers let go.

Starting late last year, Amazon began laying off corporate, information technology and advertising employees, cuts that now total 27,000 workers, or 8% of the online retail giant's workforce.

In January, Google said it would axe 6% of its global workforce, or around 12,000 employees, amid a “different economic reality.”

For white-collar professionals, collecting a government paycheck from the state in which they live can be a psychic shock.

“I think what is really going on with with these with these people is, they don't expect it to ever happen because it historically hasn't happened,” said Pamela Danziger, a wealth consultant and researcher based in Stevens, Pennsylvania. Higher earners with mortgages, private-school tuition for their children and car loans “are really up the creek until they find some sort of new position,” she added — unless they get “a decent severance.”

In April, FS Insight, a unit of investment research firm FundStrat, wrote that unemployment claims by people making at least $200,000 comprised 11% of all jobless benefit claims, compared to just 2% in April 2022. A Census Bureau survey last December showed more than 112,400 households making at least $200,000 — and more than 88,700 households earning less but at least $150,000 — reporting they got unemployment checks at some point since June 1, 2022.

The white-collar-and-jobless scenario is not pretty.

“One of my friends who works for a tech company in the valley was just laid off last month & needs to sell his house, besides losing his job property taxes just can’t afford monthly payments,” tweeted Gregory Crennan, the chief economic strategist of Golden Coast Consulting in Healdsburg, California, on Aug. 13. “Problem is he bought it for $880k in 2021 & is already lowering the price after no bids.”

Misery has company. The United States is home to the biggest concentration of millionaires. But their ranks shrank last year, part of the first decline in global wealth since the 2008 financial crisis, Swiss bank UBS’s Global Wealth Report says. It found the number of American adults with assets of at least $1 million fell by 1.8 million to 22.7 million individuals in 2022. A big chunk of the decline stems from the horrible performance of stocks and bonds last year.

Mean wealth — the average for all adults, from the richest to the poorest — per U.S. adult last year fell $27,000 to $551,350.

But median wealth — the middle point between the very richest Americans and those at the bottom — rose $14,460 to $107,740. That figure is a sign that in general, people who are far from ultrarich are nonetheless prospering.

The pain seems ironic, given that most economists have tamped down talk of a formal recession, though eyes are watching one gauge. Now the core focus is high-end jobs.

In the latest reading, U.S. unemployment dropped to 3.5% last month from 3.6% in June, a level not seen since The Beatles performed atop their Apple Corp. headquarters in 1969. But the majority of open jobs tend to be in lower-paying industries such as construction, health care and social assistance.

“Lower- and middle-income households remain fairly resilient, while higher-income households appear to be feeling more of a pinch from the labor market,” Bank of America said. The slowest jobs growth, it added, “albeit still positive, is in high-wage industries.”