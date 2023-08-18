Over 100,000 Toddler Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Falling Over - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Over 100,000 Toddler Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Falling Over

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled stools

Published |Updated
William Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
These Simplay3 Toddler Towers were recalled on Thursday.Simplay3 Company

Ohio-based Simplay3 is recalling over 113,000 of its adjustable stools for toddlers after receiving reports of the stools tipping over and injuring children.

The recall affects all of the company's Toddler Towers with the 41807 model number sold between Nov. 2018 and June 2023 in the U.S., according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The majority, 108,450 models, were sold to U.S. consumers, while the other 5,512 were sold to Canadians.

The company had received 16 reports of its Toddler Towers "tipping over while in use," according to the recall notice. Ten of those reports included injuries caused by falling, six of which were head contusions.

"In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, The Simplay3 Company is conducting a Voluntary Safety Recall of Toddler Tower units. In certain circumstances the product was found to be unstable, allowing a child to tip over and posing a fall hazard," the company said in a statement on its website.

The stools, which were priced at $89.99, are now listed as sold out on Simplay3's website. They could also be purchased at a variety of online stores including Amazon, Target, Walmart and the Buttercup Baby Store.

The safety commission is asking consumers to stop using the recalled products immediately and contact Simplay3 to receive a free set of stabilizing bases that can be attached to the tower.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.