Over 100,000 Toddler Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Falling Over

Ohio-based Simplay3 is recalling over 113,000 of its adjustable stools for toddlers after receiving reports of the stools tipping over and injuring children.
The recall affects all of the company's Toddler Towers with the 41807 model number sold between Nov. 2018 and June 2023 in the U.S., according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The majority, 108,450 models, were sold to U.S. consumers, while the other 5,512 were sold to Canadians.
The company had received 16 reports of its Toddler Towers "tipping over while in use," according to the recall notice. Ten of those reports included injuries caused by falling, six of which were head contusions.
"In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, The Simplay3 Company is conducting a Voluntary Safety Recall of Toddler Tower units. In certain circumstances the product was found to be unstable, allowing a child to tip over and posing a fall hazard," the company said in a statement on its website.
The stools, which were priced at $89.99, are now listed as sold out on Simplay3's website. They could also be purchased at a variety of online stores including Amazon, Target, Walmart and the Buttercup Baby Store.
The safety commission is asking consumers to stop using the recalled products immediately and contact Simplay3 to receive a free set of stabilizing bases that can be attached to the tower.
