Outdoor Dining is Permanently on the Menu Following New York City Council Vote

The city’s outdoor dining program, first introduced during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, will remain a fixture of the city moving forward

Francisco Velasquez
Operating a sidewalk cafe without an appropriate license will entail an initial fine of $200 and up to $1,000. Fines will increase to $500 and up to $2,000 for any subsequent violations.Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

New York’s outdoor dining landscape will become a permanent fixture after the City Council's vote Thursday on a bill permitting outdoor dining.

Outdoor dining will be allowed on a seasonal basis only between April and November under the bill, with no outdoor dining allowed between the months of December and March. Sidewalk cafes, however, can have outdoor seating year-round.

The law, first introduced in February 2022, also allows for more outdoor dining locations in the city’s outer boroughs. 

"We’re thrilled the City Council has passed this historic permanent outdoor dining program that includes sidewalk cafes and streeteries," Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, tweeted shortly after the bill was passed. "The new law will cut the red tape and fees for restaurants to participate when compared to the overly restrictive pre-pandemic sidewalk café licenses, which excluded so many restaurants throughout the five boroughs from offering al fresco dining."

As part of the guidelines, roadside and sidewalk cafes will be required to undergo a thorough application process and pay a licensing fee that must be renewed every two years, according to the Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection’s filing.  

The updated bill, which had the support of Mayor Eric Adams, has gone through multiple iterations since it was first introduced last year. The mayor and the City Council reached an agreement in May that would make the outdoor dining program permanent. 

Design guides have yet to be determined by the city's Department of Transportation (DOT).

The penalty for operating a sidewalk cafe without an appropriate license will be an initial fine of $200 to $1,000 for the first violation. Fines will increase to $500 and up to $2,000 for any violations that happen on separate days, the Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection filings show. 

The bill has faced criticism and pushback from city residents who worry about additional garbage and not enough parking in their neighborhoods. The policy could particularly affect such restaurant-dense neighborhoods as Greenwich Village in Manhattan and Park Slope in Brooklyn.

Outdoor dining grew dramatically starting in March 2020 as restaurants struggled to navigate the city’s shutdown as the pandemic took hold. In June 2020, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio introduced the Open Restaurants program, which allowed restaurants to use road and sidewalk space for expanded outdoor dining. The program was originally scheduled to end in October 2020, but remained in place through the winter of 2020.

Since then, Adams, a Democrat in his second year as New York City mayor, has acknowledged the importance of outdoor dining during the pandemic, but expressed concerns about the abandoned sheds permeated throughout the city.

Adams said he hopes the bill creates a permanent, year-round outdoor dining that can support small businesses and generate jobs. The program saved an estimated 10,000 jobs, according to the mayor’s August 2022 announcement.

