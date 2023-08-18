Outback Steakhouse Owner Targeted by Activist Investor for Possible Shakeup

Activist investor Starboard Value has acquired a 9.9% stake in Bloomin’ Brands, the company that owns Outback Steakhouse and Bonefish Grill, sending its shares soaring 8.4% on the news.

It's unclear what changes Starboard is looking for at Bloomin' Brands, but the hedge fund gained attention in 2014 when it used its 8.8% ownership stake in Olive Garden parent company Darden Restaurants to successfully oust its entire board of directors — and replace them with its own nominees.

Starboard then sent Olive Garden's chefs to a breadstick conference in Florida to learn how to bake a perfect, buttery, salty and flaky breadstick — credited with helping to turnaround the entire brand.

Activist investing, in which shareholders use their ownership in a company to force board changes, ticked up in 2022 despite rising interest rates and inflation, according to a report from Harvard Law School. Hedge funds targeted struggling businesses with low share prices. Famed activist investor Carl Icahn recently forced out the chairman of biotech company Illumina.

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz of Trian Partners was going after Disney until CEO Bob Iger, who returned late last year, unveiled a vast restructuring plan in February. Trian Partners grew its stake in Disney during the second quarter to 6.4 million shares, up from 5.9 million shares during the previous quarter.

The Tampa, Fla.-based Bloomin' Brands owns over 1,450 restaurants in 47 U.S. states and 13 other countries, according to its website, with several brands in addition to Outback Steakhouse and Bonefish Grill.

The company said it's “committed to driving shareholder value and take all viewpoints of stockholders into consideration," according to a statement sent to The Messenger.

The company reported U.S. restaurant sales of $993.4 million in the three months ended July 25, according to its most recent earnings report, and total revenues of $1.15 billion. Its shares are up by more than 25% year-to-date after struggling through the pandemics.

This isn’t the first time the company has attracted an activist investor. Another hedge fund, Jana Partners, purchased a 9% stake in the company in 2019 and was able to muscle two of its own directors on to the board in 2020.

Starboard Value did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.