Oregon Snubs Idaho, Stirs Controversy by Designating Potato New State Vegetable

Earlier this summer, the Oregon state legislature adopted a resolution that caught the attention of another Northwestern state and sent philosophical ripples throughout the region's farmers.

To the surprise and astonishment of Idaho, its neighbor to the east, Oregon, named the potato its official state vegetable on June 22.

More than a month later, Idaho wants the nation to know that it is the nation's top producer of potatoes, Farm Bureau spokesperson Sean Ellis said in a phone interview.

"We are the potato king, there is no doubt about it," Ellis said.

It's hit a sore spot.

The Idaho Capital Sun took issue with Oregon's claim in an article tallying up the crops last week: "Famous…Oregon potatoes? Nah. Idaho stats show which state reigns spud supreme."

Idaho farmers say they weren't angry about Oregon's pronouncement, but "any time anyone claims to be the potato state, Idaho has to remind them we're number one," Ellis said.

While Oregon farmers grow more potatoes than any other specialty crop — potatoes were planted on 43,000 acres last year — the state is dwarfed in sheer volume by Idaho, which produces nearly five times as many potatoes, USDA figures show.

Oregon’s annual tally of 2.5 billion pounds of potatoes is good enough to place it a distant fourth behind Idaho, Washington and Wisconsin.

Idaho farmers produced roughly 12 billion pounds of potatoes last year, a figure Ellis said is "low."

Oregon legislators said the move was intended to honor the state’s farmers, according to the Capital Press.

That didn’t stop Idaho Gov. Brad Little from taking to Twitter to defend the state’s title as the top potato producing state.

“Over the weekend, I recruited some buddies to help me defend Idaho’s title as the NUMBER ONE spud state against Oregon,” he tweeted along with a picture of himself surrounded by potato plush toys.

He also said on Twitter that he intended to deploy the “Big Idaho Potato Truck.”

Ellis said the tongue-in-cheek response was appropriate to the situation.

The Oregon governor’s office, along with the speaker for Oregon’s House of Representatives and state Senate president did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The response to Oregon’s move by Oregonians was not uniformly positive. Greg Bennett, an onion farmer who lives near the state capital of Salem, submitted testimony that says the state’s comparatively modest potato crop “hardly warrants recognition as the state vegetable,” according to the Capital Press.