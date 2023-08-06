Oregon News Stations Publish How To’s on Pumping Gas After Self Service Ban Lifted - The Messenger
Oregon News Stations Publish How To’s on Pumping Gas After Self Service Ban Lifted

On Friday Oregon repealed a 72-year-old ban on self-service at gas stations

Patrick Cooley
News outlets in Oregon want their audience to know how to pump gasoline.

Several TV news stations published how-to guides to paying at the pump — explaining the complex process of unscrewing the gas cap and inserting the pump nozzle into the tank — following Oregon’s move to legalize self-service at gas stations for the first time in 72 years.

KOIN in Portland ran an article Saturday with the headline “here’s how to pump your own gas.” And KGW8, also in Portland, has a helpful guide on its website that begins by telling readers “pull up to a gas pump, close enough to where the nozzle will reach your vehicle.”

“The fuel gauge on your vehicle's dashboard will indicate on which side the fuel tank is located with an arrow,” KGW8 explains.

The article goes on to detail the payment process and how to insert the nozzle into the tank. It reminds readers to lock their car if they leave it unattended at the pump.

The station also included a visual guide on its Instagram page.

woman using gas pump to add fuel to her car during energy crisis
Some Oregonians are pumping gas for the first time following the state's move to lift a self-service ban.Getty Images

This advice might seem quaint to those of us who don’t live in Oregon — or New Jersey, now the only state with a self-service ban — but some Oregonians have likely never pumped their own gasoline. The state enacted its self-service ban seven decades ago. 

The prohibition stemmed from safety concerns and worries about gas theft, according to NBC News.

But the Oregon Fuels Association lobbied for repeal earlier this year, saying some stations were having difficulty finding enough workers to comply with state law.

And most gas stations now require upfront payment before they let you pump gasoline, reducing theft concerns.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill repealing the ban on Friday. The change took effect immediately.

Gas stations can still offer “full service” gas pumps with employees who pump your gas for you, for any Oregonians who would prefer to fill up the way they're used to.

