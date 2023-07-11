Oprah’s Editorial Director and Husband List Renovated East Hampton Home for $25 Million

When Chris Mitchell, a former Condé Nast executive, and Pilar Guzmán, the current editorial director of Oprah Daily’s, purchased a Hamptons home in 2021, plans to restore it quickly shifted once the prominent media couple realized it would need a lot more work.

The East Hampton home, approximately 150 years old, was purchased by the couple for $9.5 million. The couple told The Wall Street Journal they’re now listing the remodeled home for $25 million.

But before placing the landmark estate on the market, the duo made the decision to demolish it, with the intention of rebuilding a larger structure that could simultaneouslty preserve its original layout.

To pay homage to the region's historic architecture the couple added a second-floor sleeping porch inspired by renowned 19th-century architect Joseph Greenleaf Thorpe.

According to Mitchell, the famed designer was well-known for including sleeping porches in the home designs of other Hamptons across the area. Mitchell said friends who visit are captivated by the sleeping couch layout, often expressing their desire to take a nap there.

The seven-bedroom, 9,000 square foot home home is less than two blocks from the village’s main beach, Mitchell said. Although Mitchell, a former publisher at Vanity Fair, refrained from disclosing the total cost of construction, original estimates ended up surpassing the cost of labor and materials.

Among the couple’s renovations include 10-foot high ceilings, five fireplaces, white oak floors, and solid mahogany doors, according to Beate Moore, the listing agent from New Jersey-based real estate company Sotheby's International Realty.

Other notable amenities like a several outdoor seating and dining areas, including a screening room, a dog wash, a bar area, and a sauna-equipped gym are included in the nearly 1-acre lot, Moore said.

This however, isn’t the first time the media couple, both 50, has looked to renovate a home and sell it for a higher price.

Back in 2013, the couple renovated a 19th century townhouse in Brooklyn after they purchased it for more than $4.5 million. By the time they decided to sell in 2019, the renovated home had a listing price of $10.5 million. They did the same with a Bridgehampton home. After purchasing it for $7.1 million in 2019, Mitchell said the home would end up selling for $25 million.

While the couple waits to sell the current estate, they already have their eyes set on the next renovation project, another Hampton home nearby, Mitchell said.

The Hamptons housing market is steadily gaining steam after a slowdown for several months, Moore of Sotheby’s said, and a rebound could soon prove to help as an influx of summer visitors permeate throughout the Suffolk County town.

Data from real estate company Douglas Elliman revealed that there were two Hampton home sales exceeding $10 million in June, slightly fewer than the three recorded during the same month the previous year.