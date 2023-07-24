OpenAI CEO’s New Cryptocurrency, Worldcoin, Surges in First Day of Trading

Worldcoin token, the digital currency linked to Open AI founder Sam Altman’s latest project, rallied Monday in its first day of trading, signaling investors’ ongoing enthusiasm for artificial intelligence ventures, Bloomberg reported.

The tokens climbed to an initial high of $3.31 from an opening price of $1.70, and by mid-morning they stood at $2.29 per share with a market capitalization of nearly $240 million. The token is trading on crypto exchanges Binance, Huobi, Bybit and OKX, according to CoinDesk

"Worldcoin is an attempt at global scale alignment, the journey will be challenging and the outcome is uncertain," Altman said in a statement. "But finding new ways to broadly share the coming technological prosperity is a critical challenge of our time."

The project said it aims to develop a reliable and privacy-preserving way to distinguish humans from AI online and eventually pave a path for AI-funded universal basic income worldwide. It also is focused on increasing economic opportunity, Altman said.

Altman co-founded Worldcoin, which is based in Berlin, with Alex Blania and Max Novendstern more than three years ago. The company is “intended to be the world’s largest, most inclusive identity and financial public utility, owned by everyone,” according to a company statement.

Blania is CEO of Tools for Humanity, Worldcoin's parent firm, a global software and hardware development company, while Altman serves as its chairman.

The rollout includes World ID, a privacy-preserving digital identity that became publicly available on July 20, and a compatible app that allows users to make a unique profile using a custom biometric device called “the Orb,” which scans users' eyeballs to verify their identities and is aimed at addressing what the company calls “proof of personhood” issues.

“Through its unique technology, Worldcoin aims to provide anyone in the world, regardless of background, geography or income, access to the growing digital and global economy in a privacy-preserving and decentralized way,” Blania said in a statement.

“Like any really ambitious project, maybe it works out and maybe it doesn’t, but trying stuff like this is how progress happens,” Altman said in a tweet Monday. “In either case, we especially love our haters, it gives us energy, please keep it coming!"