OnlyFans Sued for Alleged Use of Third-Party Services, Raising Questions of Authenticity With Subscribers
The class action claims that certain creators like Riley Reid, Kimmy Granger and Gina Valentina are not forming genuine relationships with their subscribers
A lawsuit against Fenix International Limited, the London-based parent company of OnlyFans, alleges that some of its creators are failing to connect with their subscribers and instead are using outside services to send explicit messages.
The class action, filed in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois on Friday, claims that certain creators on OnlyFans, such as Riley Reid, Kimmy Granger and Gina Valentina, are not forming genuine relationships with their subscribers, as they advertise.
“Many of the interactions that they [subscribers] pay to have on OnlyFans with some of the top revenue producing creators are not 'authentic' at all,” the plaintiffs allege.
The plaintiffs, Philip McFadden of DuPage County, Illinois, and John DeFranza of Middlesex County, New Jersey, claim that OnlyFans creators are using outside individuals and companies, such as advertising firm Unruly Agency, to send "ghostwritten responses" on their behalf, and even engaging in intimate "sexting" conversations with fans.
The creators have not yet responded to the accusations in the court case.
Riley Reid, one of the website’s highest-earning creators, makes between $600,000 and $800,000 every month. Kimmy Granger earns between $175,000 and $292,000 a month. During a YouTube interview, Gina Valentina said she has earned up to $200,000 a month.
According to the suit, Only Fans "popularity has mushroomed since 2020, [and it] recently claimed to have 150 million registered users and to pay out over $5 billion dollars annually to its content creators."
OnlyFans takes a 20% portion of the earnings creators make on the platform, the lawsuit said.
