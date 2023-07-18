OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan Is Leaving Adult Content Site

Ami Gan, the CEO of OnlyFans, announced Tuesday that she is leaving the adult content company after three years.

The company named Keily Blair, the current Chief Strategy and Operations Officer at OnlyFans, as her replacement, according to Blair's LinkedIn. Blair said that she "will continue to ensure our creators are at the heart of every decision we make."

"New CHAPTER(tl;dr): Leaving OnlyFans and Launching a new venture," she said over Twitter. Gan went on to say “spending nearly 3 years at OnlyFans while it echoed throughout the cultural zeitgeist, has been beyond rewarding.”

As part of Gan’s new move she is launching, and will serve as the founder and advisor, of the Hoxton Projects, a business and consulting service, according to her LinkedIn.

When Gan joined the company as CEO in December 2021, she had the goal of expanding the platform beyond just adult-content. The 36-year-old told GQ in a 2022 interview, that "ultimately people want to have jobs and do things that they're passionate about, whether that's cooking or cooking naked, which is a real account you can follow."

Just before she started as CEO, in August 2021, the company announced plans to ban "sexually-explicit content." In October 2021, this decision was quickly reversed. She is among a handful of Indian-born, female tech CEOs in an industry largely dominated by white men.