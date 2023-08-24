Online Retailer Shein Partners With Forever 21

Fast-fashion retailers Shein and Forever 21 are banding together.

The deal announced Thursday unites the two massive brands in a partnership to rival H&M in catering to Gen Z consumers. The duo is renowned for selling clothes and accessories at more affordable prices that appeal to younger customers.

As part of the deal, Singapore-based Shein will acquire a one-third stake in SPARC Group, Forever 21’s distributor, for an undisclosed sum. With the deal, SPARC Group also becomes a minority shareholder in Shein.

Shein, first founded in China, doesn't have brick-and-mortar stores in North America. It sells most of its clothing online, boasting 150 million digital customers across the world and four pop-up stores in Miami, Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas. Forever 21 has 415 stores across the U.S.

With the partnership, Shein will expand the distribution of Forever 21’s products across its online channels and Shein's products will be tested in Forever 21 stores across the U.S. The in-store concepts will include “shop-in-shops, enabling return to store and other initiatives.”

Together, Shein and Forever 21 aim to leverage their strengths to drive product innovation, pursue fresh business approaches, elevate customer interactions and expand their overall market presence, the companies said.

Shein’s purchase of Forever 21 may bode well for the Los Angeles, Cali.-based retailer.

In September 2019, Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The 39-year-old retailer, which filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, due to declining sales, high debt burden and shifting consumer shopping habits.

As consumers shopped more online, the retailer struggled to keep pace with the evolving e-commerce landscape.

Marc Miller, CEO of SPARC Group, said the company is “excited for the partnership with Shein as it reflects our shared vision of providing customers with unparalleled access to fashion at affordable prices." He said the combination would allow them to "provide even more innovative and trendsetting products to fashion enthusiasts around the world.”