Online Grocery Shopping, On Steroids During the Pandemic, Is Declining

Turns out American consumers still love to bag their own red apples in the fresh fruit aisle.

Online food purchases, a recent trend that was turbocharged by COVID-19, are falling as shoppers return to bricks-and-mortar stores.

Buying refrigerator and pantry supplies on the internet soared when the pandemic began in early 2020 and quickly shuttered much of the economy. While federal and state government agencies deemed grocery stores — along with pharmacies, banks and gas stations — essential businesses not required to close, consumers stayed home and increasingly pointed and clicked for everything from potato chips to breakfast cereals.

In February 2020, only one month before the pandemic hit in force, online food purchases comprised 15% of an American consumer’s total grocery spend, an increase of 11% on the prior year, data provided to The Messenger from trade group and lobby FMI — The Food Industry Association show.

When the figure spiked to 28% in March and April 2020, the first two months of the pandemic, it seemed to cement internet food purchases as the wave of the future. Consumers turned to food e-tailers with delivery services, including Walmart, Amazon Fresh, Kroger, Costco, Target and Albertsons, and used delivery apps such as Instacart, DoorDash and GrubHub.

But over time, certain shopping habits are hard to break.

By last February, America’s online grocery spend had plunged 10 percentage points to 18% of their total grocery budget, the trade group’s data show. While that’s still higher than pre-pandemic levels indicating a surge, it represents a declining trend since 2021.

"Today, we’re shopping slightly more online than pre-pandemic, but less than the height of the pandemic when we were all pantry-loading and grocery stores remained open,” a spokesperson for FMI told The Messenger on July 21.

The industry group also sees a pullback in another measure. The portion of Americans who shop for food solely online fell to 10% last February from 15% in the year-ago period, its data showed.

Few places tap the five senses more than grocery stores. Many scientific studies have examined how the shopping experience — "warm bakery bread" and “the bright colors of fresh produce" — appeal to a consumer’s sight, smell, taste and touch all at once — something online buying can’t do.

But wherever they shop, persistent inflation has cut into consumers' wallets.

Prices for food consumed at home rose 4.7% in June on the year-ago period, outstripping the 3% overall inflation rate, Bureau of Labor Statistics data show. They rose the most for bread, sugar, potatoes and chocolate chip cookies. Whole wheat bread cost an average of $2.56 per pound, compared to $2.23 the prior year. Chocolate chip cookies cost $5.11 per pound, compared to $4.57 in 2022. Food consumed outside the home, mainly at restaurants, soared even higher at 7.7%

The return of shoppers to actual stores with checkout counters and the eternal “paper or plastic” question isn’t benefiting all merchants equally. While brick-and-mortar stores of all types account for 85% of U.S. grocery sales, according to an April 12 report from software giant Oracle, customers are turning away from traditional supermarkets in favor of megastores such as Walmart.

Piggly Wiggly, one of America's first supermarket chains, made headlines before the pandemic for its declining sales. The Keene, New Hampshire-based chain, founded as a single, self-service store in 1916 in Memphis, had more than 2,600 outlets at its height during the Great Depression, but is now down to around 600. Popular grocery chain Publix, which has about 1,300 stores in the Southeast, also reported declining foot traffic in 2022, according to Oracle.

The share of people who primarily shop at supermarkets dipped to 38% in 2023 from 40% in 2022, FMI said. Meanwhile, mass merchants selling not just groceries but also clothing, household goods and the like saw their grocery customer base rise to 33% of all shoppers from 30% the year before, according to the trade group.

Megastores including Walmart and Target that sell a range of consumer goods are able to offer lower prices on groceries because their scale affords higher profit margins. Generation Z, now aged 11-26, is much more likely to shop at a megastore than at a supermarket, according to FMI.

“As they adjust to adulthood, Gen Z may be finding the convenience of tackling all their errands, grocery or otherwise, at one store valuable,” wrote Allison Febrey, manager of Research & Insights at the trade group, in an April blog post.

Consumers are also opting for food delivery options.

A survey in March by market research firm Fredonia Group showed that 52% of adult Americans used a grocery delivery service last year, while 27% utilized grocery pickup. Some 21% of consumers paid for meal kit delivery services in the last year, while a further 17% bought prepared meal delivery services.