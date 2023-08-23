Warrants of Once High Flying WeWork Delisted From New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday started the delisting process for warrants of once high flying Wall Street darling, WeWork, dealing yet another blow to the crumbling office sharing company.

WeWork, which was valued at as much as $47 billion at its peak in 2018, said in an SEC filing Tuesday that the exchange had begun the delisting process in light of its “abnormally low” trading price. The company's shares, which are also at risk of delisting, sank 15% to 11 cents in morning trading Wednesday.

Trading in the warrants, which give the holder the right to buy shares at a set price on a set day, were suspended.

WeWork, the New York based company started in 2010 by Adam Neumann, was once considered the second most valuable privately held startup behind Uber. Neumann was ousted in 2019 after the company’s IPO filings showed the company had lost over $1.6 billion. The company is now worth only $86.7 million, according to Yahoo Finance.

WeWork had reported losses of $397 million during the three months ending June 30, and $630 million during the same time in 2022. Interim CEO David Tolley expressed “substantial doubt” about the company’s ability to continue in an earnings release earlier this month, The Messenger previously reported.

WeWork, which went public for a little over $13 a share in 2021, has seen its stock price fall 92% so far this year.

In a last ditch effort to keep its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange, WeWork said last week it planned a 1-for-40 reverse stock set to take place Sept. 1.

Correction: This story was updated to reflect that the company's warrants were delisted.