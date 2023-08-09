‘Tesla of Electric Buses’ Files for Bankruptcy

Proterra Inc., an electric bus maker with a history of net losses, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week, citing market and macroeconomic challenges.

Once valued at $1.6 billion and referred to as the ‘Tesla of electric buses’ by the press, the Burlingame, California-based company said it has assets worth $818.8 million and debts valued at $609.5 million, according to the Monday filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The shares, already a fraction of the roughly $16 they traded at when the company went public in 2021, have plunged to just 16 cents since the news.

Proterra’s single largest unsecured debt is $27.5 million owed to LG Energy Solution, a major battery maker that had a long-term supply agreement to provide Proterra with cylindrical cells. The filing gives Proterra protection from creditors while it attempts to repay its debts.

Proterra has been losing money and cutting jobs, and said earlier this year it expected net losses for the “foreseeable future” because of rapid growth and increasing operating expenses. The company warned investors in May that there was “substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as "a going concern,” reporting a first-quarter net loss that widened to $244 million from $50 million in the first quarter of 2022. On Wednesday, the company said its second-quarter net loss narrowed to about $31 million from $41.8 million.

“While our best-in-class EV and battery technologies have set an industry standard, we have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds that have impacted our ability to efficiently scale all of our opportunities simultaneously,” Proterra CEO Gareth Joyce said in a statement Monday.

The company will continue normal business operations throughout the bankruptcy process, paying employee salaries and benefits and working with vendors. Its goal would be to either recapitalize or sell its business.

The company has sold over 1,300 buses to transit agencies across 43 U.S. states and Canadian provinces. Proterra's buses have driven about 40 million service miles since the buses were launched in 2010, according to its website.