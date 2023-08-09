‘Tesla of Electric Buses’ Files for Bankruptcy - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

‘Tesla of Electric Buses’ Files for Bankruptcy

Proterra was valued at $1.6 billion before it went public in 2021. Shares are now trading at about 16 cents

Published |Updated
William Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
More than 1,300 Proterra buses are used by transit agencies across the country.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Proterra Inc., an electric bus maker with a history of net losses, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week, citing market and macroeconomic challenges. 

Once valued at $1.6 billion and referred to as the ‘Tesla of electric buses’ by the press, the Burlingame, California-based company said it has assets worth $818.8 million and debts valued at $609.5 million, according to the Monday filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The shares, already a fraction of the roughly $16 they traded at when the company went public in 2021, have plunged to just 16 cents since the news.

Proterra’s single largest unsecured debt is $27.5 million owed to LG Energy Solution, a major battery maker that had a long-term supply agreement to provide Proterra with cylindrical cells. The filing gives Proterra protection from creditors while it attempts to repay its debts. 

Proterra has been losing money and cutting jobs, and said earlier this year it expected net losses for the “foreseeable future” because of rapid growth and increasing operating expenses. The company warned investors in May that there was “substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as "a going concern,” reporting a first-quarter net loss that widened to $244 million from $50 million in the first quarter of 2022. On Wednesday, the company said its second-quarter net loss narrowed to about $31 million from $41.8 million. 

Read More

“While our best-in-class EV and battery technologies have set an industry standard, we have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds that have impacted our ability to efficiently scale all of our opportunities simultaneously,” Proterra CEO Gareth Joyce said in a statement  Monday. 

The company will continue normal business operations throughout the bankruptcy process, paying employee salaries and benefits and working with vendors. Its goal would be to either recapitalize or sell its business.

The company has sold over 1,300 buses to transit agencies across 43 U.S. states and Canadian provinces. Proterra's buses have driven about 40 million service miles since the buses were launched in 2010, according to its website.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.